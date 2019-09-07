MURRAY — Bottling up Trigg County’s Cam Jordan has been a difficult task for every team this year and Calloway County had the same troubles.
Early in the first half, Jordan showed his capabilities with a drive that spanned over 60 yards and he either threw or ran for every yard. The drive ended in a touchdown and gave Trigg a 13-7 lead.
That was how it went all night for the Lakers defense as the final score read 57-7 in favor of the visiting Wildcats, but the entire game took a turn after the first quarter ended. All of the positive things that were working stopped and the Lakers offense sputtered a bit.
“I think we just lost a little bit of our momentum,” Burkeen said. “We were moving the ball really well and then we just had penalties and stupid mistakes and little things that cut us off and pushed us back and once we got behind the chains it was a whole different story…There are not many plays you can call for those (long-yardage situations)”
Injuries were a key factor in the way the game played out, with the Lakers missing seven starters due to miscellaneous injuries from concussions to knee ailments. With these starters out the Lakers turned to some new guys with their “next man up” mentality and some mistakes were made.
“It’s not an excuse, it’s next man up, everybody has an opportunity and you’ve got to take care of that opportunity when you get a chance,” Offensive Coordinator Jacob Burkeen said. “We have some good players that were still out there. Skill-wise we were still solid, offensive line-wise we’ve still got a lot of good players, we’ve just got to capitalize when we get those opportunities and stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The major area of the field that the injuries hurt was the defensive secondary as Jordan found open receivers time and time again. It seemed that receivers were running free in the middle of the field at times and Burkeen said it was due to poor communication.
“We run a lot of different zone coverages and a lot of different looks with our secondary and injuries aren’t an excuse, but we had a lot of new guys out there,” Burkeen said. “When you don’t communicate it really hurts you, especially when you’re in a new spot.”
Jordan scored six TDs last week and followed that performance up with another six TD performance last night, four in the air and two on the ground. The Navy commit showed why he was so highly touted with a couple of spectacular runs and finished the night with 250 yards passing and another 103 yards rushing. That was the formula that the Lakers knew Trig would try to use and he was still able to make plays down the field.
“He’s a good athlete,” Burkeen said. “He runs the ball well. He’s a thrower more than a passer, but he gets the job done obviously. It’s a lot easier to do when we don’t communicate and we have busted coverages and the guy is wide open, but I have all of the respect in the world for him.”
As for Calloway, Kanyon Franklin made his second start at quarterback, filling in for the injured John Foster, and finished 8-11 for 78 yards, a score and a costly interception on a screen pass intended for Luke Schwepker. So, in the fourth quarter, the Lakers decided to pull him from the game and see what they have in their freshman quarterback Jacob Akin.
“We only had seven points so we were trying to find something to make it work,” Burkeen said. “Jacob (Akin) does a great job in practice. He studies a lot and does the little things and he knows our offense, so we were trying to find something to get it going.”
The Lakers will get a chance to right the ship next week against Marshall and the questions to be answered are many. Quarterback, injuries, and offensive identity need answers soon, but the Lakers have the talent to fix the issues. It’s just a matter of when.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.