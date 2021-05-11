PADUCAH—The Calloway Lakers bounced back from their three losses in the Mustang Invitational over the weekend with a big win over St.Mary on Monday night 8-3.
The big inning for Calloway came in the second.
The Lakers took an early 1-0 lead on a walk with the bases loaded to score a run.
Cadwell Turner extended the Lakers lead on a 2-run RBI single to give the Lakers a 3-0 lead.
Isaac Ward pushed the lead to 5-0 on a 2-run RBI double to give the Lakers a comfortable lead after two innings.
The Vikings got a run back in the third on a walk with the bases loaded with two outs to cut the Lakers lead to 5-1.
Calloway started to push away again in the third inning. Gage Bazzell scored on an error to extend the lead to 6-1.
The Lakers were not done with scoring in the third. Ty Weatherly got a sacrifice RBI bunt to push the lead for Calloway to 7-1.
St.Mary started battling back late in the game to cut the lead to 7-3 after five innings.
Colin Hrdlicka got an RBI when he hit a sacrifice fly ball to score Parker MacCauley to cut the lead to 7-2.
Jack Bell made it 7-3 on a RBI single.
That was the last run the Vikings would get in the game.
Turner finished the game off with a home run to put the game out of reach for the Vikings in the sixth inning.
Calloway’s starting pitcher Colby White pitched four innings. He only gave one run and he struck out four in the game. n
