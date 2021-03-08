LOUISVILLE — Calloway County took five athletes to the indoor state track championships and competed in eight events over the weekend. The team finished in 2nd place overall, nine points behind the state champion team Mason County.
Results from the event were as follows:
60 Meter Hurdles - Trystan Wright 1st place (State Champion), Cohen McCartney 5th place
60 Meter Dash - Aaron Fennel 1st place (State Champion)
1500 Meter run - Landon McCartney 6th place
400 Meter Run - C. McCartney 8th place
800 Meter Run - L. McCartney 5th place
200 Meter Run - Fennel 1st place (State Champion), Wright 5th place
3000 Meter Run - Daniel Puckett 5th place
4x400 Meter Relay - Wright, C. McCartney, L. McCartney, Fennel 4th place
Several school records were set on the day as well. Records were as follows:
60 Meter Hurdles – Wright
60 Meter Dash – Fennel
1500 Meter Run – L. McCartney
200 Meter Run – Fennel
3000 Meter Run – Puckett
4x400 Relay – Wright, C. McCartney, L. McCartney, Fennel
