Lakers finish second at state meet

The Calloway County Lakers pose with their runner-up trophy after the indoor state meet in Louisville. Pictured from left to right: Daniel Puckett, Landon McCartney, head coach Mike Wicker, Trystan Wright, Aaron Fennel, Cohen McCartney.

 Photo provided

LOUISVILLE — Calloway County took five athletes to the indoor state track championships and competed in eight events over the weekend. The team finished in 2nd place overall, nine points behind the state champion team Mason County. 

Results from the event were as follows:

60 Meter Hurdles - Trystan Wright 1st place (State Champion), Cohen McCartney 5th place

60 Meter Dash - Aaron Fennel 1st place (State Champion)

1500 Meter run - Landon McCartney 6th place

400 Meter Run - C. McCartney 8th place

800 Meter Run - L. McCartney 5th place

200 Meter Run - Fennel 1st place (State Champion), Wright 5th place

3000 Meter Run - Daniel Puckett 5th place

4x400 Meter Relay - Wright, C. McCartney, L. McCartney, Fennel 4th place

Several school records were set on the day as well. Records were as follows:

60 Meter Hurdles – Wright

60 Meter Dash – Fennel

1500 Meter Run – L. McCartney

200 Meter Run – Fennel

3000 Meter Run – Puckett

4x400 Relay – Wright, C. McCartney, L. McCartney, Fennel