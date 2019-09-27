Lakers celebrate Senior Night

MURRAY — Calloway County took a moment between the final district games of the season last night to honor the senior class for the boys and girls teams. There were laughs and there were tears as memories were read over the loud speaker and seniors were recognized for the contributions over the last few years.
The group featured Dillian Granda, Deni Salas, Briley Scott, Mervin Tovar, Caroline Adams, Grace Hager, Jayden Lencki, Anna Hill, and Zoe Stom.
Head coach of the Lady Lakers Jeremy Stom said that the group of seniors from his team were critical to the team success the past few years and that they were vital in the growth of the younger players this offseason.
“They are solid leaders in the locker room and on the field,” Stom said. “Caroline did a great job playing that right midfield for us all year long. Anna does a great job playing that holding midfield spot. Jayden and Grace have done an excellent job at outside back and then Zoe up top scoring the goals for us. They are just solid and it’s good to have a solid senior class that’s willing to lead the younger kids and try to get them going in the right direction.”
For the boys, head coach Evan Pierce said the senior group has been able to provide wisdom as far as what it takes to win.
“They’ve played a huge part in the Laker history because they are part of two regional championships out of the four or five our school has,” Pierce said. “They provide that experience, since we are having to play lot of younger players and they don’t necessarily have any experience in these varsity games, so they provide that wisdom an experience these long guys need.”
The two games last night were eerily similar, with Calloway County getting shutout in both. In the first game of the night, the Lady Lakers had a task ahead of them with the Lady Marshals and they needed to win 2-0 in order to win the district. A 1-0 win would’ve kept them in second place due to a three-way tie, however it never got to tiebreakers as the Lady Lakers lost 1-0. The lone goal came in the 75th minute by a player for Marshall County that hadn’t scored all year after a save by Sunny Clark deflected back into the field of play.
“We played strong,” Stom said. “We didn’t break down when Marshall was attacking with a lot of aggression in the first half. We were a little bunkered in, I didn’t like that part, but we held up and we didn’t break down. We held them scoreless through the first half…we really felt like we controlled the second half. I thought we got more shots on goal and more chances.”For the boys, it was a quiet 2-0 loss to the Marshals. The win meant that Marshall County finished the season unbeaten in the region.
“I thought we fought hard,” Pierce said. “They are solid across the board and we hung in there. We need to capitalize on opportunities a little better when we get them against a good team. They aren’t going to come easy and you may not get a lot.”
With district play over the two teams will wrap up the regular season before playing in the district tournament. The Lady Lakers will play Graves County in the first round and the Lakers will play Mayfield. All district games will take place at Mayfield this year.
