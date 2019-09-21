MURRAY — Looking at last year’s schedule and comparing it to this year’s schedule, there is a stark contrast with the type of non-district opponents that Lakers head coach Chris Champion scheduled for his team.
Instead of what would be considered a guaranteed win against a team like Fulton County, the Lakers were in a contest against Paducah Tilghman last night. The Blue Tornadoes are far from a cupcake opponent, and the Lakers battled tough to a 45-21 loss on the road, but Champion said the game was about more than what the scoreboard showed.
“We don’t do moral victories here, but we went toe-to-toe and kept Paducah Tilghman’s starters in until the fourth quarter,” Champions said. “And they had to work their butts off against us. Paducah is a team that’s going to make a run for a state championship. They are a very good football team and all we wanted was for our kids to come in and give a great effort and fix some of the small things that we keep asking them to fix, and they did that.”
It didn’t take long for Paducah to get on the board as they drove straight down the field on their opening possession for a touchdown, but the Lakers defense didn’t hang their heads. Instead, they came out and forced a three-and-out after the Lakers offense turned the ball over on their opening drive.
Throughout the first half, the Lakers hung tough but the offense struggled to finish drives against the talented Blue Tornado team. The momentum swinging moment came with just under three minutes left in the first half. Calloway’s Connor Potts recovered a fumble and set the offense up in great field position. A few plays later the Lakers were looking at first-and-goal. Then, the Blue Tornado switched up their base defense call and had a linebacker lurking in the center of the field. Quarterback Kanyon Franklin never saw the linebacker and threw it right into his hands for an interception. To make matters worse, the defender took it back 99 yards for a touchdown.
“I was very proud of the way our kids fought and we caught a couple of tough breaks and made some young mistakes, like the pick-6,” Champion said. “That’s going to happen with a team this young, but for those guys to hang in there and swap licks, I’m super proud of their effort and their attitude. A lot of football teams coming into this game 0-4 would lay down and quit. I’ve seen it for years. The fact that our guys came in and swapped punches with a Paducah Tilghman team, I’m really proud of that.”
After the score, the Lakers trailed 23-0 as they headed to the locker room for halftime. In reality, based on some previous games, the score could’ve been much worse, but the Lakers’ defense never quit.
“We’re playing with kids that are sore and cramping and we just kept going after them,” Champion said. “Our defense bent a lot but we had some red zone stops that we didn’t do the last few weeks, and we were really physical with them. They busted loose on us, but Tilghman is going to bust loose plays on everybody because they are a good football team. This is the same team that beat McCracken....and we are going toe-to-toe with them.”
In the second half, the Lakers fought back with a score and put the Blue Tornado on notice. The score came on a pass to Luke Schwepker for 58 yards and showed a flash of what the offense is capable of doing. Franklin added a second score in the half with a TD run from 18 yards out. In the waning seconds of the game, Franklin added one last TD pass, finding Aaron Fennel for a 29-yard score.
“Kanyon has given us a great effort, and he’s getting better every week, and I believe by the end of the season he’s going to have this thing worked out,” Champion said.
The big bright spot for the Lakers outside of the grit shown by the defense was the way the offensive line performed against bigger defensive linemen. Calloway collected 137 yards rushing and the line gave Franklin time to make throws for a tally of 215 yards.
“Our offensive line is really coming around and really working,” Champion said. “I’ve got to give the assistant coaches on this team a real shout-out. These coaches have been busting their butts and trying to fix this thing after all of the injuries that we suffered, and every one of our coaches on the staff, Calloway is very lucky to have those guys. They push these kids, and they encourage these kids, and they are really trying to make them better. It shows week-to-week with how much better we are getting.”
Next up for the Lakers is a game against Hopkinsville as they open up district play on the road.
