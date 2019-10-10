MURRAY — Friday night when the Lakers take on Hopkins County Central at Jack D. Rose Stadium the gates will be open to everyone and admission will be free.
In place of an admission, the football program will be asking for donations to go towards cancer research and a couple of great causes. Lakers’ head coach Chris Champion said the idea came to him via a friend and fellow coach, Nick Kemp out at Graves County High School. The proceeds will be split amongst a few select people.
“We are using Friday as a platform to raise money for cancer and that money will be going to two different groups,” Champion said. “One is the Real Men Wear Pink campaign that is a really well supported thing here in this community. Of course, Josh McKeel was selected and Mitch Ryan was also selected, so we are raising money to go towards those guys and support their efforts in raising money.”
On top of collecting donations on Friday night, the Calloway County Touchdown Club is hosting a silent auction in their facebook group for items that have been donated by local businesses.
Items range from gift cards to Calloway Football gear. The auction will remain live until 10 a.m. Friday morning. If you are interested in placing a bid head to Facebook.com/groups/CCHSFOOTBALL and take a look at all they have to offer. It’s all for a great cause.
