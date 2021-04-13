MURRAY—A big fourth inning led the Calloway County Lakers to a 10-0 mercy rule win over Christian County on Monday night in Murray.
Both pitchers got off to a quick start going through the first inning quickly.
Colby White for Calloway had a little trouble in the top of the first but was able to get out of the inning thanks to a double play.
In the second White allowed a runner on first. Before the next pitch White threw out the runner at first on a pickoff.
With two outs Phan faced trouble again with a runner on second after a stolen base.
A strikeout got the Lakers out of the top of the second with no runs and the game scoreless.
Calloway with one out in the bottom of the second loaded the bases on two singles and a perfect bunt by Jackson Chapman.
Pitcher Preston Phan walked Braden Pingel to give the Lakers the early 1-0 lead.
The Lakers defense had allowed no hits through three innings and White looked comfortable with his pitches despite allowing runners on base.
In the bottom of the third the Lakers added another run on a RBI groundout by G. Bazzell to extend the Calloway lead 2-0.
Christian County got their first base hit on a single by Patrick Liddell with no outs in the top of the fourth.
The Lakers got out of the inning on their second double play of night.
Calloway added their third run of the night on a wild pitch from Phan to score Chapman.
The scoring continued on a long RBI single that died at the fence by White.
The Lakers took a 3-0 lead with one out.
Calloway busted the game open in the bottom of the fourth.
Jayden Rollins and Chapman got RBIs in the inning and along with a run on a walk after four innings the Lakers led 9-0.
Calloway put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning on a RBI single from Chapman to end the game.
