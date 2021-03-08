Lakers dominate Trinity in final home game

MURRAY – The Calloway County Lakers boys basketball team and Trinity High School from Whitesville put on an entertaining game in Jeffrey Gymnasium at Calloway County on Friday night. The game served as a final tune-up for the Lakers before facing Marshall County in a pivotal Fourth District battle on Saturday. Coach Brad Cleaver’s Calloway County squad appeared to be peaking at the right time as the Lakers probably played their most complete game of the season as they defeated Trinity 84-65.
Lakers forwards Zach Hudgin and Matthew Ray made back-to-back-to-back buckets to start the game to stake Calloway County an early lead that they would never relinquish. Ray finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Hudgin pumped in 26 points of his own and snared six rebounds. The pair were joined by teammate Evan Garrison (12 points) in double-figures for the Lakers.
Calloway County jumped out of the gate aggressively on defense. The Lakers’ defensive intensity was outstanding early as they forced five first-quarter turnovers while holding the Raiders to 30% from the field. The Lakers harassed the Trinity ball handlers all over the court and their active hands led to several easy opportunities in transition. The first-quarter ended with Calloway County ahead 16-11.
The second-quarter began with Trinity knocking down their first three shots to pull within two points at 20-18. Over the next several minutes of action, the Lakers maintained their lead, but couldn’t shake the scrappy Raiders. When Landon Huff buried a deep three-pointer to pull Trinity within three points, there were just over three minutes left in the first half. Calloway County closed the half on a 12-3 run and went into the locker room with a 41-29 lead.
Calloway County’s momentum was not stalled by the halftime break. The Lakers opened the third quarter by forcing turnovers and scoring in transition. Calloway County ripped off a quick 12-2 scoring run over the first four minutes of the third quarter. Combined with the last minutes of the second quarter, the Lakers had pieced together a 24-5 run. The Lakers extended their lead to 25 points and held a 60-39 advantage after three quarters.
Whitesville Trinity made the fourth quarter interesting by making eight of their first 11 shots. The Raiders knocked down back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to close the gap to 14 points, forcing Coach Cleaver to call a timeout. Following the timeout, Ray buried a triple, and then Hudgin got loose for a layup to push the margin back out to 19 points and end any possible Raiders’ threat.
Calloway County shot a sizzling 55% from the field for the game. Hudgin went 10 of 14 from the field to boost the Laker’s efforts. Ray knocked down six shots from behind the three-point line to help the Lakers shoot 41% from behind the arc. Calloway County rebounded from an abysmal performance at the free-throw line in their loss to Murray High by knocking down 16 of 22 from the charity stripe.
Next up for the Lakers is the final district game of the season as they travel to Marshall County on Saturday, March 6th.
