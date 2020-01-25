BENTON — In the closing minute of the third quarter, the Calloway County Lakers trailed by just three points and had the ball with a chance to tie or pull within one point.
Instead, they turned the ball over and the Marshals scored on a fast-break layup at the other end. Then, the very next possession had the same result. A turnover, a layup, and all of the sudden a three-point deficit was seven.
That hole ended up proving to be too much as the Lakers faltered and lost 69-61 to drop to 0-2 in district play.
“We had a couple of possessions that I think were huge there in the third quarter that put us down. It was a five-point swing right there in the third quarter that really was tough for us,” head coach Brad Cleaver said. “We’ll look at the film. We’ll regroup, and see what we need to do. But do I think that we’ve peaked? No. I don’t. We just lost a district game to a good team who played really well and hats off to them, they did a great job.”
Those possessions to end the third took opportunities away from the Lakers and ultimately it was their downfall. As the game continued the Lakers had to foul to give themselves a chance to get back in it and the Marshals hit their shots.
“It’s a possession ball game. That’s what it turned into,” Cleaver said. “Every possession matters.”
There were obvious bright spots in the game despite the loss though, such as Cade Butler’s 22 point night on 4-6 from the three-point line. He was a critical part of the Lakers’ offensive gameplay headed into the game.
“Anytime we can get him going at any point is good for us. He played a heck of a game. I thought some of his decision making late in the game was phenomenal,” Cleaver said. “He’s got a very high IQ in basketball. He made the right passes when he needed to. They had to double him a couple of times to try to get the ball out of his hands and he had them going. He’s a tough matchup.”
One of the cooler moments of the game happened between Ki Franklin and Marshall County’s Bryce Flatt. During a free throw attempt by Chandler Steele, the two were side by side exchanging some words with huge grins on their faces. Franklin said Flatt essentially acknowledged him for his effort and that he had respect for his game. Franklin told him he felt the same way. Two hustle players sharing a moment of respect on the court mid-game is what high school sports are all about.
“I like how they both play too. If you don’t like the effort that Bryce Flatt and Ki Franklin put out there on the court, then you don’t really like competition. They’re going to give you all that they can and do the little things,” Cleaver said. “Sometimes don’t make the stat books but they do the hustle plays and they do the things that people appreciate. When you have two competitors standing side-by-side and enjoying a moment in a high-competition scenario, that’s a good thing. I’m glad they took a moment to recognize the effort in each other. I commend that.”
Franklin finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds. The other big contributor on offense was Steele who scored 18 points. Marshall County was led by Zion Harmon with 22, followed by Tyler Stokes with 19, and Tyler Powell with 15.
Calloway will return to action on Jan. at Graves County at 7:30 p.m.
