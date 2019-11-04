LEXINGTON — Success was had in Lexington on Saturday. The Calloway County Lakers’ cross country team traveled to the Kentucky State Meet in with one major goal in mind — redemption. After falling short to Trigg County at the regional meet, the boys’ team was focused and ready to prove they could compete at the top level. Saturday was the teams’ chance to show not only the region but also the state, what they were really capable of.
And the Lakers did not disappoint. They finished in eleventh place with an average time of 18:21. They beat Trigg County by 100 points, a tremendously better result.
Head coach Jonathan Grooms said, “This is the second-best team finish for a Calloway boys’ cross country team since the team restarted in the mid-1990s. They across the board just ran awesome.”
Freshman Daniel Puckett led the Lakers with a time of 17:39 for 35th place, and Dominic Cashion was not too far behind. Cashion placed 39th with a time of 17:45. Senior Ben Nelson was number three from the team with a time of 18:07 for 59th place.
“Strategy is so important at state because of the crowd,” Grooms said. “If you want to finish well, especially in the top 40, you have to really get out hard. Daniel got out just like I wanted, and Dominic kept him in sight the whole time. They have always run well together, and even in a crowd, they seem to be near each other. Dominic and Daniel each scoring in the 30s really gave our team score a chance to be good. Your score is your top five runners’ places added together, without them at 33rd and 39th, we don’t finish eleventh.”
Grooms is also impressed with the performance of Nelson.
“He has been by far our most consistent finisher this season as far as time and place,” Grooms said.
The boys had multiple broken records on Saturday: 2 in the 17s, 2 in the 18s. All seven runners came in under 19:45.
“They had a chance for redemption at state, and they took it,” Grooms said.
The Lady Lakers also performed exceptionally well. They finished in 21st place with an average time of 23:02.
“The girls ran another tremendous race just a week after barely missing out on winning the regional,” Grooms said. “They finished 21st overall without number two runner Bella Swain. The girls really gelled at the right time. Knowing ahead of time that there would be no Bella at state, Jessica and Alyssa Wicker and Alaina Davis had to run well to cement our top-five for us to finish well as a team.”
Seventh-grader Emma Martin was the number one runner for the Lady Lakers on Saturday. She finished in 60th place with a time of 21:48.
“Emma Martin ran a great race,” Grooms said. “She ran the first part of the race right on the tail of junior Ainsley Smith while fighting the early traffic. She then just rolled over the last mile, really opening up. In fact, her last half-mile split was of the top-30 in the entire race.”
Junior Ainsley Smith was the number two runner and finished in 85th place with a time of 22:24.
“The team really finished the season well,” Grooms said. “The girls came away Region Runner-Ups with nearly a top-20 finish at State. Three new varsity runners really made an impact this year to meet with the veterans. There is more youth coming that will be eligible next year, so the girls’ team is really on the cusp of being a top-10 team real soon. The boys’ group was young at the start of the season, and they still have so much room to grow. The boys’ team was eleventh at state with top-five insight for next year.
