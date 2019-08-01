MURRAY —New head coach of the Calloway County golf team Charlie Miles is looking at this season as a way to rebuild the team.
Miles said that even though the Lakers lost some valuable players last season, Ty Gallimore and Chandler Steele will be able to step up to the tee.
“Ty is the best player on the team,” Miles said.
On the girls’ side, seventh-grader Skylar Waller and sophomore Mia Miles are also returning. Since the duo is so young, they will have the opportunity to improve as the years go on.
“We’re blessed with returners,” Miles said.
However, the majority of the team is younger.
“I’m the oldest person,” Gallimore said. “There’s a lot of young kids. It’s a bunch of freshmen, eighth-graders for the most part.”
Miles is looking at his young team as an opportunity to be stronger in the future.
“I’m losing two seniors this year, but we still have some that are gonna be here a while,” Miles said.
“We’re a very young team, so that’s kind of our weakness, but looking towards the future, that’s one of our strengths, that we’re young, and we’re growing as we go along.”
The team also has several players that are in the same grades.
“As they grow and get better, I’ll have almost a full team of players within a year of each other in school, so it’ll be a pretty strong team,” Miles said.
As a coach who is working on rebuilding a team, Miles is concerned about the new KHSAA rule change that prohibits regional runner-ups from attending the state tournament.
“It won’t affect us this year. It may in the future, but it’s for sure going to affect a lot of schools,” Miles said. “It for sure hurts schools and players that are good enough to be in that role and are gonna miss out on a wonderful opportunity to get to state. Not many kids are going to get to go now. I hate to see it get shrunken down and someone not get to go. I think we need more kids to be able to go and play, get that opportunity.”
Nonetheless, Miles is overall excited to coach the team this year and for the years to come. He thinks the players will easily transition from their old coach to their new.
“T.J. Hargrove was the coach last year and did a great job,” Miles said. “He’s coached for several years, and I know they thought a lot of him, but I think it will be an easy transition since they already knew me.”
Miles’ daughter Mia played on the team last year, so he is quite familiar with all of the players.
“It’s not going to be difficult,” he said. “I’m not someone brand new that they’ve never met before. I think it’s gonna be a pretty easy transition. I’ve got a daughter who plays on the team, so I was here last year quite a bit with all of them.”
His main goal for the year was to get a full team of boys and girls who are committed to playing golf.
“Right now, I have both of those, and my goal is for the ones who are brand new to it to enjoy being on the team, enjoy golf and fall in love with it and come back next year and continue having a full team of boys and girls. There’s a lot of the schools that don’t have a full team of boys and girls, especially on the girl’s side, but right now we do. My goal is to have that next year and keep these girls coming back and boys coming back so we can continue to have a full team,” Miles said.
According to Miles, the best thing that can happen is to have so many players that the kids have to compete against each other to even play.
“That was my goal, to get a full squad of boys and girls, and we have that,” Miles said.
Miles isn’t the only one who is excited about the season.
Mia said, “I’m excited to see how much I’ve improved since last year and to see how well we can do as a team.”
As a senior looking to get scholarships, Gallimore is most excited for the 18-hole tournaments this season.
Gallimore would like to see the Lakers place in the top ten or top five in most of the 18-hole tournaments.
“If we can get a strong three people, we can do it,” he said.
