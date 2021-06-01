MURRAY—The Calloway Lakers struggled late in the 14-3 loss to the Marshall County Marshals on Monday in the District four championship game in Murray.
The Marshals opened up the lead in the fifth inning scoring five runs to open up a 6-0 lead after scoring a run in the third inning.
Calloway cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Braden Pingel hit an RBI double that scored Karsen Starks from second base to cut the lead to 6-1.
The Lakers chipped away more when Cadwell Turner hit a fly ball to center field that was caught but scored another run for the Lakers cutting the lead to 6-2.
Marshall County got the two runs back in the top of the sixth to make the lead 8-2.
Gage Bazzell gave the Lakers their last run of the game when he singled to left field to score Colby White from third.
White started the inning with a double to get in scoring position. Jayden Rollins moved White to third on a single before the RBI by Bazzell.
The Marshals responded in the top of the seventh with six runs to put the game away for Marshall County.
White took the loss for the Lakers on the mound. He went four innings and allowed four runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks. Matthew Ray, Austin Collie and Will Duncan also pitched in the game for the Lakers.
Clay Hale got the win for the Marshals. Hale went five innings allowing all three of the Lakers runs and six hits in the game. He had one strikeout and two walks as well in the win. n
