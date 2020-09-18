MURRAY — It was a gritty performance from the Calloway County Lakers against Paducah Tilghman on Friday night, but they let the game slip away in the second half and fell to 1-1 on the year with a 41-14 loss.
At halftime, the Lakers were every bit in the game with the Blue Tornado thanks to a strong defensive effort that kept Paducah Tilghman in check and a long touchdown run of 45 yards by Kanyon Franklin. The deficit stood at 14-7 at the break but the game was in hand for the Lakers. The focus and energy from the first half didn’t carry over through the second half though, as the Blue Tornado opened up with a 10-play drive that went for 54 yards, all on the ground.
Calloway answered with a score of their own in quick fashion on a double-move by Jaxon McKay for a 36-yard touchdown catch from Franklin. That was it for Calloway offensively though as the running lanes got smaller and the passing windows shrank.
The next two possessions ended in a punt for the Lakers, meanwhile, Paducah Tilghman scored on two of their next three drives. In the third drive, the Lakers were dealt the fatal blow. Trailing 34-14 with the ball inside the 10-yard line, Franklin was stuffed on a run play for a loss of nine yards. On the next play, with under five minutes left in the game, he looked to his right and fired a pass that found Paducah Tilghman’s Brian Thomas. The speedy corner turned on the jets to take it 86 yards the other way for a touchdown. That pick-six essentially sealed the game.
The Lakers were outgained 362-156 total yards on offense and allowed 290 rushing yards to Paducah Tilghman. For the game, the Blue Tornado utilized 11 different rushers to do their damage on the ground and stay fresh. Both teams struggled to hang on to the ball with six total fumbles, but only two resulted in a turnover. Calloway threw two interceptions, both inside of the last five minutes of the game, giving them three total turnovers. Overall, the Lakers were outscored 27-7 in the second half and will now look to learn from their mistakes and prepare for a big test next week against district foe Hopkinsville. That game will be at 7 p.m. at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
