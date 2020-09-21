Lakers fall to Tilghman

MURRAY — It was a gritty performance from the Calloway County Lakers against Paducah Tilghman on Friday night, but they let the game slip away in the second half and fell to 1-1 on the year with a 41-14 loss.
At halftime, the Lakers were every bit in the game with the Blue Tornado thanks to a strong defensive effort that kept Paducah Tilghman in check and a long touchdown run of 45 yards by Kanyon Franklin. The deficit stood at 14-7 at the break but the game was in hand for the Lakers. The focus and energy from the first half didn’t carry over through the second half though, as the Blue Tornado opened up with a 10-play drive that went for 54 yards, all on the ground.
“I think a little bit of what went on tonight is probably just our kids having to overcome some adversity there in the third quarter,” Lakers head coach Chris Champion said. “Tilghman came out and had a good game plan coming back against us and we felt like we had one too. Our kids had their hands on this thing and we had opportunities to swing the momentum and we just let it slip away from us a little bit.
“I think emotionally our kids got a little emotional out there and lost a bit of focus, but that’s just something that program-wise we are trying to fix right now. To be blunt, we aren’t used to being in big ball games up until halftime and having opportunities to win and that’s just something that experience-wise we’ve got to get better at.”
Calloway answered with a score of their own in quick fashion on a double-move by Jaxon McKay for a 36-yard touchdown catch from Franklin. That was it for Calloway offensively though as the running lanes got smaller and the passing windows shrank.
The next two possessions ended in a punt for the Lakers, meanwhile, Paducah Tilghman scored on two of their next three drives. In the third drive, the Lakers were dealt the fatal blow. Trailing 34-14 with the ball inside the 10-yard line, Franklin was stuffed on a run play for a loss of nine yards. On the next play, with under five minutes left in the game, he looked to his right and fired a pass that found Paducah Tilghman’s Brian Thomas. The speedy corner turned on the jets to take it 86 yards the other way for a touchdown. That pick-six essentially sealed the game.
“Our guys were warriors out there,” Champion said. “We had some injuries and some big hits, and we kept grinding and kept fighting. We’ve just got to button up some of the other things, like the mental aspects of the game, that if we want to win these games against teams like Tilghman we’ve got to fix. I think our guys are going to do that. They are very resilient and they listen, they’re coachable. I told them (after the game), ‘I’m not mad or stressed out. I still feel like we can be a great football team this year.’ I love them for that. I love their effort.”
The Lakers were outgained 362-156 and allowed 290 rushing yards to Paducah Tilghman. Over the course of the game, the Blue Tornado utilized 11 different rushers to do their damage not he ground and stay fresh. Both teams struggled to hang on to the ball with six total fumbles, but only two resulted in a turnover. Calloway threw two interceptions, both inside of the last five minutes of the game, giving them three total turnovers.
Overall, the Lakers were outscored 27-7 in the second half and will now look to learn from their mistakes and prepare for a big test next week against district foe Hopkinsville. That game will be at 7 p.m. at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
