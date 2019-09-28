HOPKINSVILLE — Last year, the Hopkinsville Tigers were without their first-string quarterback, but this year it was the Calloway County Lakers without their first-string quarterback.
The result was a 43-0 loss for the Lakers and a running clock early in the third quarter.
Through the first five games, the Lakers were averaging over 100 yards on the ground, but last night they were stifled and bottled up to the tune of 21 yards. That wasn’t the only area the Lakers struggled last night though. The offense completed 7-21 passes and gained 73 yards, meaning the Lakers total offense was less than 100 yards.
Before the game, head coach of the Lakers Chris Champion said that the Hopkinsville offense was different this year than last, because they have been a pass heavy team this season, but last night that was not the case.
“Hopkinsville has morphed a little bit this year,” Champion said. “I know that coach loves to run the ball, but now they have a quarterback and these big weapons out at wide receiver. Last week against Christian County, they averaged about 80% pass plays and on the season they are about 65% passing. That’s (pass coverage) definitely been a weaker part of our game this year, especially when you look at the Trigg County and the Murray games, so we’ve had to get a lot better in that. We’ve adjusted some personnel around and tried to fine tune some of the coverages.”
One of the big changes the Lakers made coming into the game was to run a nickel package with Keaton Elliot coming down from the safety position to play the slot wide receiver and they dropped Luke Schwepker back to safety. The defense worked, at least against the pass, but Champion knew going in that the change in the defense would potentially create another problem for his guys on the defensive side of the ball as they tried to slow down the run game.
“Their job will be much harder this week because we are pulling a kid out of the box,” Champion said.
It would prove to be prophetic as the Tigers continued to rack up yards on the ground and completely flipped the script from what they had done in previous games as a pass-heavy team and switching back to their roots with a potent run game. Hopkinsville ran the ball 34 times last night and only attempted 12 passes.
It was a 28-0 lead at the half for the Tigers, but despite the stats, the Lakers had their chances. In the waning moments of the second quarter, quarterback Kanyon Franklin took a designed run play off the left edge from the 12-yard line and appeared to cross the goal line. The play was wiped off the board though by one of the Lakers nine first half penalties. The holding call, backed the Lakers up and the very next snap was high and resulted in a turnover.
Calloway had several inopportune mistakes and costly penalties that ultimately resulted in their demise.
On the opening possession of the second half, the Tigers used two plays to go 48 yards and score to make it 34-0. Then, they headed out to attempt a two-point conversion to send the game into a running clock. They succeeded and the rest of the half was played under the mercy rule.
The Lakers will have plenty of time to fix the mistakes and review the film, with a bye week coming. They could also potentially get starting quarterback John Foster back from injury.
Next up for the Lakers will be a district game against Hopkins County Central at home on Oct. 11. If the Lakers win, they will clinch a spot in the playoffs, but a loss would make it a big uphill climb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.