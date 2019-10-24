MURRAY — Making the road trip to Logan County is never fun, but Friday night the Calloway County Lakers have the four hour round trip to make, and a game to play against one of the top teams in the district.
The Cougars (7-1) have been on the wrong side of the scoreboard just once this year and that came two weeks ago against Hopkinsville 21-6. In the game, Cougars quarterback Tyler Ezell threw three interceptions and the run game was nonexistent with 19 carries for just 34 yards. That’s the formula for taking down the talented team from Logan County.
Heading into Friday night’s game, Ezell has thrown 27 TDs and just six interceptions, and the run game has been effective with Gary Hardy leading the way at 749 yards on 89 carries with 10 TDs.
Step one for Calloway (1-7) will be to tackle well and it’s something they did very well last week despite what the scoreboard might say.
“I thought our young linebacker core did a great job open field tackling one of the best backs in the nation,” head coach Chris Champion said. “One thing we preach here a lot is finding a way to win and adapting, and they did that.”
The Lakers got a big-time performance out of one of their younger players in the loss last week defensively and Champion hopes he can keep that momentum into this week.
“I think Karsen Starks had one of his best games he’s had in quite a while, and if you were to stand Hightower and Starks next to each other you wouldn’t think that Starks would stand a chance at all in tackling him,” Champion said. “But, he found a way and had five solo tackles on one of the best backs in the entire state. I was really impressed with that because he was really fighting and scraping.”
Step two for Calloway on Friday night will be to find a good balance defensively. Last week the Lakers loaded the box and lost out on the back end, and against Hopkinsville, they loaded up on pass coverage to account for the Tigers uber-talented wide receiver and gave up yards on the ground.
“One of the things we need to work on is how to be a balanced defense,” Champion said. “Where we can protect the run and the pass. Those are things we try to fix personnel-wise and schematically, but right now we have a lot of guys that are young and they are going to make young mistakes and we have to adapt and push through that.”
One of the fixes for this week will involve a change to positions for a couple of guys like Isaac Smith and Montrell Rogers at linebacker.
“Going into this wee we feel that their quarterback is their top threat on the field, so we will go back to a little more of a three-man front,” Champion said. “Not only can he throw it, but he’s most dangerous when he can get some space and run. The kid is a very good runner.”
Step three for Calloway is another defensive task. Champion said the most important thing for them to do to come away with a win Friday night in the road is to keep Ezell in the pocket.
“The biggest task is keeping their quarterback in the pocket and keep him from extending plays,” Champion said. “Defensively we’ve really got to do our job. I think we have some opportunities to score points this week. We scored 21 points last week against one of the best teams in the state…We’ve got to do a lot better on the defensive side of the ball before we can be competitive.”
