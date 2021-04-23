MURRAY—A five run third inning was enough to push the Calloway Lakers over the Marshall County Marshals 11-6 on Thursday night.
Marshall started the scoring early in the first inning.
With the bases loaded Evan Oakley hit a sacrifice RBI to give the Marshals a 1-0 early lead.
The Marshals added to the lead on a two run RBI single from Griffin Darnall to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Lakers got runners on first and second base with one out in the bottom of the first but could not get a run across.
Cadwell Turner started to find the strike zone in the top of the second inning. He was able to get three outs to get out of the inning quickly.
The Marshal’s added to the score in the top of the third inning to make the score 4-0.
The Lakers battled back in the bottom of the third scoring five runs.
The Lakers had the bases loaded 4 times in the inning and found the offense in the third to go up 5-4.
Issac Ward, Karsen Starks and Jackson Chapman all had RBI’s in the inning to put the Lakers up.
Marshall responded in the top of the fourth on a RBI groundout from Oakley to tie the game back up 5-5.
From there it was all Lakers.
The Lakers scored on a wild pitch to go up 6-5. The batter Chapman scored two more on a two run RBI line drive to right field to go up 8-5.
Calloway added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI fielder’s choice by Ward to extend the Laker lead to 9-5.
The Marshals got their final run of the game in the sixth inning on a double play ball that scored a run to cut the Laker lead to 9-6.
Calloway put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning. A balk by Marshall County scored Chapman to put the Lakers up 10-6.
The final score of the game came on a wild pitch that scored Will Duncan to put the game away for the Lakers. n
