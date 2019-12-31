MURRAY — It may have just been a home Christmas tournament for the Lakers, but a tournament win is still a tournament win.
The Murray Bank Tipoff Classic featured Fulton County, Livingston Central, and Mayfield, and at the end of the round robin only one team stood undefeated with the trophy — the Calloway County Lakers.
“A tournament like that is a quick turnaround, three games in two days, so you have to take whatever happened in the game previously and put it behind you,” head coach Brad Cleaver said. “It also helps our guys to work on things in the same day…We can point some things out and say, ‘Hey we really want to focus on this next game,’ and we’re able to do that within several hours instead of having to wait two or three days.”
After the three game set, the Lakers had two running clock wins and a three point win via Cade Butler with two seconds left to play. The one constant thing throughout the games was the effort level.
“I want our kids to keep the intensity level so high that they have to ask to come out,” Cleaver said. “We have a free automatic go-in policy if you ask yourself out of the game because you played hard enough, then you can go in whenever you want. We want our guys going that hard. Doing that for three games in two days can sometimes be a challenge so I wanted to see them keep their intensity up and to stay disciplined on defense.”
With the tournament win, the Lakers have a little bit of momentum rolling in their favor as they prepare for yet another tournament where the focus will be the same. Intensity level, defensive pressure, and finding a way to win. It will be a three game set at Graves County as part of the CFSB New Years Bash. The field includes West Creek (Clarksville, TN), Graves County, Marion, IL, and the Lakers. Game one is Friday Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. between Marion and the Lakers. The Lakers will play a second game Friday as well with the time TBD.
