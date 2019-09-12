MURRAY — Last year, the Lakers were a missed field goal away from knocking off the Marshall County Marshall, so this year they have some unfinished business to attend to on their home field.
The last time Calloway defeated Marshall County was back in 2013 at Jack D. Rose stadium, and they did it convincingly with a 19-3 win. On Friday night they will get the chance to repeat that feat at home and they will get back three players that were out in their last game against Trigg.
Head coach Chris Champion expects to have Jacob Watters, Connor Potts and Logan Emery back for this week's game. Getting Potts back is huge for the defensive line, while Watters and Emery are expected to have an impact at linebacker against the Wing-T offense that the Marshals like to run. Champion said this is a good matchup on all fronts.
“We matched up fairly well with them, athletically, last year and that was another one of those games where our offense lit up the scoreboard and defense, unfortunately, gave up some points,” Champion said. “Looking through their roster, we match them pretty well on youth and this will probably be the first team this year that we’re not younger than or smaller than, so we match up pretty well in those regards.”
Of course last year Luke Schwepker was a relatively unknown player in the region and he made his name known against Marshall with over 200 all-purpose yards and 4 TDs, but this year he’s been relatively quiet with just two scores and that’s because teams are now doing what they can to take him out of the game.
“It’s a great coaching staff they have over there and those guys play hard and they’ll have a great gameplan against us,” Champion said. “At that point last year, we were catching some teams by surprise with some of our athletic ability and we definitely won’t surprise them at all this year.”
In last year's meeting, the Marshals won 34-27 in overtime, but before the game reached overtime, the Lakers caught an interception with less than 30 seconds left and gave Ian Clark a chance to win the game. The kick missed wide left and Clark has spent a lot of time thinking about that kick.
“That was tough,” Clark said. “I had a lot of pressure put on me and I just came out and had a bad kick. I swung it a little bit to the left, but it was a learning opportunity. I learned that I need to get out there and be calm and trust in my teammates.”
The defense of the Lakers will be close to full strength with a few guys still nursing injuries, but they have a good idea of what to expect and how to defend the Wing-T thanks to all of the prep work the coaching staff put in this offseason.
“One thing we did different this year is we worked on this offense all summer long,” Champion said. “We’ve been lining up and looking at Wing-T and power offenses all season, just because we knew that’s how our season was going to open up.”
Marshall County will look to one of their more explosive players in Ty Buchmeier on Friday night, but with the style of offense that they run it makes it hard to key in on stopping one player.
“With what they do in the Wing-T and spreading you out, it’s really hard to have a specific gameplan towards one player,” Champion said. “They distribute the ball pretty evenly between all of their players and they’re throwing the ball a little more this year than they did last year. He’s a talented kid but we’ve got to be balanced when we’re playing a Wing-T because they can get him the ball out in space or run wingback counter or a quick toss and get him to the other side of the ball. Really it’s just about continuing to play disciplined football.”
There’s an anticipation that this year, the game will play out in a much different manner. One of the biggest differences will be the passing game of Marshall County. In the overtime win last year, the Marshals only attempted five passes, but this year they are looking more to the pass, although it’s still a run-heavy offense.
Quinn Smith has thrown 29 passes through three games and has thrown three TDs and three interceptions. Meanwhile returning starters Buchmeier and Luke Wyatt are leading the team in touches. They combined for nearly 200 yards and three TDs last year in the win over Calloway.
With the change in emphasis slightly moving to the pass, the Marshals would appear to have an advantage, but the Lakers have seen plenty of it lately and feel like they are more prepared for it than they were last year.
“After seeing them last year and after playing them in JV and watching our middle school team play and beat those guys, I feel like our guys are going to be more prepared for what they do,” Champion said. “Wing-T teams are really hard to play defense against because when they work, they work, and when they are bad, they are bad, and they’ve got a great coach over there that used to be one of my old football coaches and I know he’s going to do a great job.”
One thing to keep an eye on for Calloway fans will be the battle in the trenches. Dawson Smothers has been a wrecking ball for Marshall County and recorded 16 tackles last year against the Lakers. Already this year he has 29 tackles through three games. It will be fun to see what the Lakers do to neutralize his effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball.
