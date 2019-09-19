MURRAY — On paper, the game on Friday appears slanted against the Lakers and in favor of the opposing team Paducah Tilghman. The Blue Tornado are currently ranked ninth in the state in class 3A and have wins over McCracken County and Graves County. Their only loss this year came against the Mayfield Cardinals 38-20, and they have been able to win in multiple ways.
“Tilghman tries to hit you at multiple levels with stuff,” Champion said. “Last year, they were dominant with their power running game but took a pretty heavy graduation with three offensive linemen and two or three very good backs. This year, they are mixing it up a lot more with spread sets and also power. They have no problem lining up in two tight wishbone and if they can move the ball and run the ball on you, then that’s what they want to do, but they definitely have some speedsters this year who can do a lot of things with the football. So trying to figure out what they are doing and how they are doing it is a big challenge.”
Jayden Freeman and Damien Ford have been a nightmare for opposing defenses this year at the running back position. Freeman has racked up 508 yards and nine TDs through four games and battery mate Ford has 480 yards and seven TDs. The one-two punch has been effective, even against Mayfield at times.
Head coach of the Lakers Chris Champion spent time at Mayfield before getting the job with Calloway County, so he has good connections with the coaching staff of the Cardinals. He said that despite the connection, there is no easy answer to stopping Paducah Tilghman.
“It would be great if a coach could give you a magic formula for success, but for the most part, we just got in their film and watched what they were doing,” Champion said. “Our defense and Mayfield’s defense is similar, so it helps us out as far as how to line up and where to line up, but we are just so totally different as a team so it’s hard to take advice from anybody.”
Last week, the Lakers came out and established the run against the Marshals and controlled the clock for the first half. Champion said they would like to do the same this week, but the defense of the Blue Tornado is good and could pose some problems for them offensively. Still, they do have a plan of attack in mind.
“Defensively, they have a lot of speed, which is obviously extremely challenging,” Champion said. “It’s really hard to throw the ball on them because of their athletes. They are probably down a little this year as far as their line compared to last year, but by all accounts they are still a very good football team in the trenches. Running the ball on them is going to be difficult just because their guys can close on the ball so quickly, but we are going to try to be multi-faceted with those guys and give them different looks to keep them confused because that will help us out a lot.”
The Lakers are prepared to make changes to their game plan if necessary, based on what the defense is giving them.
“It’s just going to depend on what they give us,” Champion said. “We feel like we’ve been running the ball well and we’ve been getting better week-to-week on that. Our offensive line has been doing a great job and we’ve got two running backs and a quarterback that are all capable runners, so obviously we want to run the ball and keep control of the clock. On the flip side of that, if we can’t throw the ball, then we aren’t going to win any games. So we definitely need to have a plan for that.”
The Lakers are still searching for their first win of the year and if they are to get it Friday, it will be during their first game outside of Murray. They will hit the road and face off against Paducah Tilghman at their place with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday night.
