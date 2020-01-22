MURRAY— Late Friday night, the Calloway County wrestling team found themselves transporting two trailer loads of 200-pound mats from the Day Treatment Center all the way to the high school in preparation for the Lakers’ annual home tournament that was to take place early Saturday morning.
Head coach Chris McWherter said, “A lot of work goes into hosting a home tournament. All of our mats and all of our equipment and supplies are at the DTC where we practice. We have to move all of our mats over there which takes a couple of trips by trailer. Each section of mat has to be lifted up and carried into the bowl of Jeffrey Gymnasium. Then, seeding a 16-man bracket takes a lot of work. On the backside, the parents do a lot of work with concessions and the hospitality room.”
But all of Calloway’s hard work seemed to pay off when they had three athletes qualify for their finals matches. Keaton Elliott and Ethan Futrell finished in first and Timarion, ’T,’ Bledsoe was runner-up to Collin Stephens, who placed second at the Kentucky State tournament last year.
“It was a big growth moment for T to make the finals,” McWherter said. “It was a big coming-out party I guess you could say. His mom was present in the stands. It was the day before his birthday. It was pretty cool.”
Saturday was deemed a total success. In addition to their high placements, the Lakers raised a significant amount of money for their wrestling program and a lot of teams expressed interest in returning next year.
“We’ve had that third weekend in January date to host the Laker Invitational for as long as I’ve been here,” McWherter said. “It does a great job to raise a couple thousand dollars every year so that we don’t have to fundraise as hard in other places.”
On Sunday, the team had one day to recover from Saturday’s action. Then, it was right back to work. Calloway loaded up the bus and headed to Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, to compete in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tournament on Monday, meaning they had to make weight twice during the three-day weekend.
“It’s very difficult,” McWherter said. “The way that we have our schedule set up, we like to wrestle on Saturdays. It’s worked well for us over the past four years since I’ve been here as the head coach. We try to wrestle just as many Saturdays as we can and try not to wrestle during the week at all because it gets the kids engrained into how to manage their weight through the course of the week. But, at the end of the year when we go to state tournaments and such, you have to wrestle two days to make the podium. I try to get the kids acclimated to that by throwing in some of these quick-turn-around tournaments where you have to be disciplined in your weight management.”
Calloway had yet another successful day on Monday with the same three athletes making it to the finals. Elliott won his championship match against the host team Rossview. Futrell made it to the finals but came just short of victory against the number one ranked wrestler in the state of Tennessee, and Bledsoe placed first in his weight class.
“T won his finals match by forfeit because the two kids that were in the semifinals both got ejected from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct,” McWherter said. “We won that one by default, but still, we had to win two matches to get there.”
Calloway attended the MLK tournament for the first time last year, and McWherter was eager to include it in this years’ schedule as well.
“It’s a close tournament, only an hour and a half away, and we see teams that we don’t always see,” he said. “This time of the year, we’ve seen every team in the region multiple times, so we kind of get tired of seeing the same faces. It’s always nice to go and travel and see fresh faces. We got to see a lot of that. We got to see a lot of the Tennessee teams that we’ve never seen. Out of all the kids we faced Monday, there were only two that we’ve wrestled before.”
Calloway is taking this week off competition-wise to recover physically, but next week, the girls’ team will be headed to Tates Creek to compete in the girls’ state tournament and the boys will be traveling to Daviess County to compete in their last regular-season matchup of the season.
McWherter said, “We’re knocking on the door of postseason, so hopefully this week off gives us the opportunity to heal up a little bit, to get healthy, to get strong again, and then, we’ll come in next week, have a good week of practice, and go to the Daviess tournament and go to the girls’ tournament and see how we do there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.