MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers defeated Trigg County 4-0 on Thursday, thanks to a combined shutout by three pitchers in Murray.
The Lakers opened up the scoring in the first inning, when Issac Ward singled on a 1-2 count.
The scoring continued for the Lakers in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Braden Pingel to add to the lead.
The Lakers got their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Pingel got his second RBI of the night on a double to give the Lakers the 3-0 lead.
Then, Cadwell Turner scored Pingel on an RBI single to right field that gave the Lakers the deciding 4-0 lead.
Pitcher Matthew Ray got the win for the Lakers. He gave up no runs in his five innings of work on one hit.
Ray had 11 of the Lakers’ 13 strikeouts in the game.
Turner and Austin Collie entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief and worked one inning apiece.
Pingel went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Calloway in hits.
The Lakers didn’t commit a single error in the field in the win.
