MURRAY—It was a long night for the Murray Tigers and the Calloway Lakers as they went 14 innings to decide a winner on Wednesday night.
It was a low scoring game with the final being 4-3 in favor of the Lakers.
The game was tied at three with Calloway County batting in the bottom of the fourteenth when an error scored one run for the Lakers.
Murray lost despite out-hitting Calloway County ten to six.
Murray started the scoring in the fourth inning when Kyle Crady doubled to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead.
Calloway took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Will Duncan and a bases loaded walk to Cadwell Turner.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, The Lakers tied things up at three. An error scored one run for Calloway.
Austin Collie took the win for the Lakers. Collie allowed one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Kade Gibson took the loss for Murray Gibson went 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out 10.
Nick Holcomb started the game for the Tigers. Holcomb lasted six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out five.
Murray hit one home run on the day. Carson Tucker went for the long ball in the sixth inning.
The Tigers totaled ten hits in the game. Tucker, Kyle Crady, and Gibson each managed multiple hits for Murray. Tucker went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits.
Gage Bazzell led Calloway County with two hits in three at bats.n
