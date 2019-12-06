MURRAY — Before their season-opener last night, head coach Chris McWherter reminded the Calloway County Laker wrestling team that wrestling is both a team and individual sport.
“Today, we’re not going to win the team game,” McWherter told his team. “Let’s go out and win the individual game.”
And that’s just what Calloway did.
They lost to Caldwell County 51-14 and lost to Trigg County 48-24. However, the scores don’t fully represent the whole story, especially in the Trigg County match.
The Lakers won more individual matches than Trigg did, but the issue had to do with the numbers game.
Calloway has yet to find athletes to fill five of their weight classes, meaning they were forced to forfeit 6 matches, a total of 36 points, to both Caldwell and Trigg.
“Before our dual event started, we were mathematically eliminated from winning,” McWherter said.
That’s why McWherter instructed his team to focus on their own individual performances and not sweat the team score. With those limitations in mind, McWherter was overall pleased with his team’s performance.
“For the first match, I’m pleased with where we are at,” McWherter said. “We have been working on everything that we do, but we’re so raw and so young. We’ve got half a team who has a experience and half a team who doesn’t. The inexperienced guys, they showed a lot of raw, natural talent, but they just don’t have the technique to go with it. While they put themselves in good positions, they weren’t able to sustain them.”
There were a few athletes that performed exceptionally well last night, two of whom were crowd shockers: Luke Cullop and Patrick Powers.
Against Caldwell, Cullop collected a forfeit, but in his match-up against Trigg, Cullop encountered a familiar face.
“In his second match, he actually had a revenge match,” McWherter said. “He lost to that kid last year.”
Cullop’s Trigg County opponent was the same wrestler that ended Cullop’s season last year at the regional tournament.
He demonstrated his improvement since then by pinning his opponent in the first period.
“That was a good turn around,” McWherter said.
Then, freshman Patrick Powers had the crowd standing and cheering with his match-ending pin against Trigg County as well.
“He came out today and wrestled a really technically sound match and ended up pinning his kid,” McWherter said.
As far as the teams’ returning state qualifiers — Ethan Futrell and Keaton Elliot — McWherter holds higher standards to these individuals. Both wrestlers ended the night with two wins, but McWherter said they both have a lot of work to put in before state tournament time.
“Ethan has a lot to work on,” McWherter said. “He wrestled a really tough kid in the first match, a two-time state qualifier, and he ended up coming up on top on that. He made some mistakes, but he worked through them.”
Elliot sat out last year, and McWherter said his return seemed a bit rusty, but the wrestler was till able to walk away with a 21-5 win and a pin.
Then junior Caitlyn Powers wrestled an impressive match at 138 against Trigg County.
“Caitlyn looked really good,” McWherter said. “She had an opportunity to win that match, and she just made one mistake there at the end of it.”
Caitlyn Powers’ slip-up resulted in her putting her own back to the mat.
“It cost her the match, but she was wrestling really well,” McWherter said.
All of McWherter’s athletes showed promising potential in their first competition of the year.
“Overall, I’m pleased with where we’re at, getting that first action under these guys’ belt,” McWherter said. “I think there were some nerves and some jitters. When we go wrestle this weekend, they won’t have the nerves as much, and they’ll be a little better for it, so we’ll see what happens at West Creek.”
Bright and early tomorrow morning, the Lakers will be traveling to West Creek to compete in their second tournament of the year. This tournament is especially exciting for a diverse team such as Calloway because it is a blended tournament. Three guys will be competing in the boys’ varsity division and the remaining males will be entered into the JV division. Caitlyn Powers will be competing in the girls’ division.
“It’s the largest girls’ tournament they’ve ever had in the state of Tennessee,” McWherter said. “My expectations for Caitlyn is to podium. That’s what I’d like to see. We have a lot of work to do tomorrow to get ready for that.”
West Creek will be a taxing tournament, but after what he’s seen tonight, McWherter is expecting his athletes to be competitive.
“It’s a really tough tournament, a 16-person bracket, each one of them a full bracket,” McWherter said. “There are no byes or gimmes. If we have anything more than three medals coming home from West Creek, I’ll be pleased.”
