MURRAY — The Calloway County track team will be lacing up for their first outdoor track meet of the season tonight when they travel to McCracken County, and head coach Mike Wicker can’t wait to see how all of the pieces fall together.
Finding the identity of athletes and fitting them to their contests has taken some time and thought this season, as many of the team’s star competitors will not be returning this year, but Wicker is confident in the team he has left and in the lower classmen that are choosing to rise up.
“We’ve been practicing since November,” he said. “On the days that we’ve been able to get outside, we’ve done time trials and drills just to see who has the potential to be where.”
The obvious event that everyone will be keeping an eye on is the boys’ 4X200m relay. Last year, Calloway won the state championship in the 4X200 with the team of senior Jacob Watters, junior Aaron Fennel, senior Luke Schwepker, and graduate Logan Curd.
Curd was a team captain and the unofficial leader of the 4X200 last season. For now, sophomore Timarion Bledsoe (“T”) will have to fill that fourth-runner hole.
“There are several kids that are quick that we will look at,” Wicker said last night at practice. “We’re going to start with T tomorrow night and see how that works. If we need to make adjustments later we will.”
Senior Jacob Warner is another possible fourth runner, and he is at the cusp of taking Bledsoe’s spot.
“All of the relays boys and girls, all eight of those should be strong,” Wicker said.
Another major loss for the team took place in the discus. Graduate Joza Mikulcik placed at state several times for the Lady Lakers and she is now competing with the Murray State team.
“Joza left huge shoes to fill,” Wicker said.
The team will be looking at junior Elizabeth Hornbuckle to fill those shoes. She placed 14th at state last year.
“We’re looking to her to move up and take some of the points that Joza was getting,” Wicker said.
One of the most devastating losses to the team yet was senior Ellie Jackson. Jackson is a multi-sport athlete and was injured during a volleyball match in the fall.
“That’s a big loss,” Wicker said. “She placed at state in high jump last year. She placed third in the region for long jump, and she was on both the relay teams that qualified for state. It hurts a lot. You don’t replace an Ellie Jackson, you just try to fill in and do the best we can.”
Seventh-grader Alec Rodgers is showing promising talent in the high jump, but the team has yet to find a second competitor.
Junior Ella Phillips may just be the athlete for the job, but the issue is that she is already competing in three other competitions: the 100m hurdle, the 300m hurdle and the 4X200m relay.
Ella is taking on the 300m hurdle this year for the first time in her career, following in the foot steps of her sister Madison Phillips after she graduated last season, but she is no rookie to the 100m hurdle.
Both she and Jayden Lencki have qualified for the state meet, and they both can place top-five this season.
Lencki has been on the cusp of placing for the last four years. She’s placed ninth, tenth and eleventh.
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams as a whole are aiming for top-five in the state, and Wicker knows the girls can be the regional champions.
“On the girls side we could be the best team in Western Kentucky this year,” Wicker said. “We can win Area One, and we could win a lot of meets. It just depends on how the young kids develop and assuming the returners come on like they are supposed to.”
However, this task will be much more daunting for the boys’ team since the Tilghman boys’ are the favorites to win the state this year.
Wicker said. “That doesn’t mean we’re laying down and giving it to them. We’re putting things together and we’re going to give them our best shot. If we lost to them at regionals but then end up top-four at state, that’s not a bad thing.”
The relays will be a big factor for the boys, but individuals will also be a priority. The team is looking to qualify in 12-14 different events.
Schwepker has a lot of weight on his shoulders this season as he seems to be able to do it all.
“With Luke, we’re playing around with different events,” Wicker said. “He’s one of those guys who can do ten different events and be good at all of them. It’s a matter of where and what we need him for to utilize him as best as we can.”
And senior Ben Nelson has a lot of responsibility distance-wise.
“He ran a 1600m right after cross country was over and his time was good enough to put him right on the cusp of placing at state,” Wicker said. “That was in November, so we’re hoping to get him knocked down eight or ten more seconds to be in that top three or four at state.”
Both teams have a lot of potential and a lot of experience, and the first opportunity to show the rest of the region what they are capable of will take place tonight, but Wicker’s main goals won’t be carried out until the end of the season when the Lakers travel to the state meet.
“All of our upperclassmen have competed at the state level before,” he said. “That’s big when you go up there. You’ve done it. You’ve been there. Now it’s time to convince them to do something once we get there. Let’s not just get there: let’s get there and place.”
