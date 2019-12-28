MURRAY — It was a long day with short games for the Lakers Friday night in the Murray Bank Hardwood Tournament.
In game one the Lakers jumped out to a 36 point lead and initiated running clock just before the halftime buzzer against Livingston Central. The scoreboard read 69-28 by the end.
Then, in game two of the day, eight hours later, they came away with another running clock win, this time over Fulton County 74-42.
After the two wins, head coach Brad Cleaver and his team were in high spirits.
“What I really like to see, is I like to see smiles on their faces, and still being able to be coached, no matter what the score is,” Cleaver said. “That says a lot when you can still listen to your coach and do what your coach is asking no matter the score or time. That shows a team that’s a mature ball club.”
The key to the day was defense for the Lakers as they suffocated both the Cardinals and the Pilots and forced bad shots over and over again. Meanwhile they were able to get out in transition and push the pace.
“We didn’t want them to take any easy shots,” Cleaver said. “No matter who we play, we just want to make our opponent take tough contested shots and that’s the goal for us. I feel like a lot of times, especially if a team works the ball around for a while, it’s easy to stand up on defense instead of tying in a defensive stance and challenging every shot.”
In the opening game of the day, Chandler Steele earned player of the game honors behind a strong 16 points and seven rebounds. Not far off the pace was Matthew Ray with 11 points. The Lakers also got a great effort out of Ki Franklin on the defensive end with multiple steals and deflections.
The second game was much like the first, with the Lakers defense giving up very little space on the defensive end. Fulton County put up little better fight than the Cardinals, but in the end they crumbled under the pressure.
Offensively, the Lakers had a stellar first quarter with seven assists on eight made shots. In the second quarter the pace of play slowed drastically with fouls left and right. There were 24 total points in the quarter and 14 came from the free throw line.
Calloway ended the game with four players in double digits scoring. Cade Butler led the way with 16 points, Steele had 14 and nine rebounds, Franklin and Kade Mize each scored 10.
It was a great game from a team perspective, as the Lakers collected 16 team assists. Franklin and Butler each had four and Evan Garrison added three.
Player of the game was given to Franklin. A double digit scoring performance coupled with stout defense earned him the award for game two.
The Lakers will face Mayfield today at 4 p.m. for the tournament championship.
