MURRAY — An early contender for game of the year took place inside of Jeffrey Gymnasium on Friday night between the Webster County Trojans and the Calloway County Lakers in the Kentucky 2A sectionals semi-finals.
There was a championship game atmosphere in the gym as the Lakers watched a 10-point lead dwindle down to none in a four minute span, but Calloway County showed a bit of resiliency and secured the win 58-54 thanks to two guys that could be labeled as role players. On Friday night they were heroes.
Ki Franklin and Montrell Rogers scored the last nine points for Calloway County and they were all crucial.
“A lot of credit to Ki Franklin. You look at what Ki did tonight from an effort standpoint,” head coach Brad Cleaver said. “Ki was probably the MVP of this basketball game. I thought he did a lot of hustle things that are hard to recognize out there, and then Montrell Rogers came in and made an appearance that was really big for us tonight.”
With 21.2 seconds left on the clock the Trojans tied the game up after trailing for the entire half. That’s when Franklin broke out on a press break play and got the Lakers the lead back with under 10 seconds to play. That score gave him 11 points for the night.
“Ki is our fighter. He’s our hustle guy that you know is going to give 110% on every single play,” Cleaver said. “He’s just a tough hard-nosed kid.”
Then the Lakers defense forced a turnover on the inbounds play and Rogers collected it under the rim, missed the first shot, rebounded it, and put it in with three seconds on the clock. The game was over.
“The heart of our team is pretty good,” Cleaver said. “They had to fight. You’re playing a really good ball club that can turn up the heat on us and they did and our guys had to make plays at the end of the day.”
It was a huge win for the Calloway County Lakers as their run in the 2A tournament continues after taking down a team that had just one loss all season prior to dropping the game Friday night.
One thing the Lakers learned last night was the importance of handling pressure. With four minutes left in the game Calloway held a 10-point lead, but they lost Cade Butler after he fouled out and that’s when things got crazy. The Trojans dialed up the heat and had Calloway sweating. Turnovers became an issue and the Trojans climbed back into the game.
“Pressure gives everybody trouble in some form or fashion,” Cleaver said. “We had Butler on the bench and they threw a lot of pressure at us and at the end of the day we were able to ultimately overcome it for the victory.”
Cleaver said his team will celebrate the win but start getting focused pretty quickly for their game against Trigg County tonight at 6 p.m. inside the Jeff.
The Lakers scoring came from Kade Mize with 14 points, Chandler Steele with 13 points, Franklin with 11 points, and Butler with eight.
The Wildcats are riding a four-game winning streak after downing the Union County Braves 53-48. They are led by Jordan Miles and Kion Thompson who score 12 and 11 points per game respectively. One of the glaring weaknesses they have is their three-point shooting efficiency. For the season they are hitting juts 29% from the three-point line.
Last year the Lakers took down Union County and Hopkins County Central before finally ending their run against Glasgow 54-42.
