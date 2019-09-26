MURRAY — For the second straight week the Calloway County Lakers will take on a team ranked in the top 10 in their class. This time it will be district foe Hopkinsville at the Stadium of Champions. It will also be the second straight road game for the Lakers.
“Hopkinsville is a ranked team for a reason. They’ve got a lot a speed around the field,” head coach of the Lakers Chris Champion said. “Returning their quarterback from ACL injury plays a huge role in their game plan. They really missed him last year. I coached against him when he was a sophomore. He’s a very talented kid that can throw the ball extremely well. Now having their number 21 (Reece Jesse), their big receiver out there is a big target. They definitely do a lot of things to get him the ball.”
Last year the Lakers (0-5) kept it close before ultimately losing to the Tigers (2-2), but this year the Tigers are a different team. Through five games, Jesse has 685 yards on 37 catches with nine TDs. What was a run heavy offense last year, is now more focused on getting the ball down the field through the air.
“Our guys did gain a lot of confidence last year, being able to play with them. They were a run first team last year. This year, they’ve completely flipped it. They’re about a 67 percent pass team on the season now,” Champion said. “Last week versus Christian County, they threw it around 80 percent of the time. Having their quarterback definitely changes their offensive identity. They’re definitely being able to spread the ball around and do some different things and are coming out with some wins.”
Hopkinsville quarterback Javier Bland is back with a vengeance, from an ACL injury that he suffered last year, and he’s taking full advantage of having a big target. Through five games he has 17 passing TDs and over 1200 yards passing. The Tigers also have a running back that can break long runs in Jayden Dillard. So far he has 380 yards and three TDs.
Jesse will require a lot of attention from the Lakers defense and he’s gained plenty of attention from the collegiate level. As just a junior, he has already earned scholarship offers from Kentucky, Missouri, and Purdue. It will require a change to most of what the Lakers have done through the last three weeks.
“We’ve been playing run-heavy teams the entire first half of the season. This is the first team we’ve played since Murray that’s really going to try to sling the ball around and throw the ball quite a bit. And while that’s scares us, we’ve got to do what we do and take care of the run,” Champion said. “Obviously, we would be fools to not make some adjustments to a kid who has two SEC offers and a Big 10 offer. We’re going to have to adjust our defense to account for Jesse and what he brings to the field, but also the rest of our secondary really has to step up, and our defensive line has to do a good job on trying to put pressure on the quarterback.”
Champion said that despite the offers and the talent, the Lakers are well equipped to take on the Tigers Friday.
“Our kids know that we can play with them, and I believe we match them up pretty well. I don’t believe they’re quite as good on the offensive line as they were last year, but they do return they’re middle line backer and their nose guard and both of those guys should be first team regional players. They’re very talented guys,” Champion said.
On offense the Lakers will face a Hopkinsville defense that likes to keep opponents off kilter. The Tigers also play in the opponents backfield as they have racked up 22 tackles for loss and part of that is due to the disguised fronts they use each week.
“Defensively, they show a lot of fronts, try to keep you confused. They bring pressure from different areas. Their defensive line, they do a lot of things up there. I don’t know if it’s on purpose or not, but they do enough to try to confuse an offensive line. It’s a big challenge playing against those guys because they scheme well, and they have the talent that they do. They’ll make it tough on us.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
