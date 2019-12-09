Lakers remain undefeated in week one

MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers boys’ basketball team finished their first week of play on Saturday night when they faced off against Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
They dominated the first quarter 23-7, and it became obvious that Calloway was in control of the game.
By the end of the night, they were able to extend their lead to 67-39 and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Head coach Brad Cleaver is by no means satisfied with where the team is at. They still have a lot of work to do before the postseason, but as far as their first week of performance, Cleaver is quite pleased.
“I’m pleased with their effort,” Cleaver said. “We just want to continue to improve each and every day, but we’re 2-0 and that’s obviously a good feeling. I’ll look at the film and see things that we can tighten up.”
Senior Kade Mize was a huge contributor to both of the Lakers’ games last week. He netted 15 points on Thursday and 18 on Saturday.
“I thought he was electric tonight,” Cleaver said on Saturday. “His intensity on defense and just the flow that he got into during the game was very fun to watch. I was very proud.”
Cleaver was thrilled with all of his starters’ efforts on Saturday night.
“You look at our defensive pressure on the basketball, and right now, it’s what we want them to do,” Cleaver said. “We’ve got to do a little bit of a better job understanding when and where to trap, but all in all, their defensive intensity is exactly what we require from them, and they’re answering the challenge that I put out there in front of them.”
Calloway’s starters did so well on Saturday that by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Lakers were already up 63-31, and Cleaver decided to give the JV team some time. It was the second time this year that they sat out the fourth quarter.
“It gave me an opportunity to coach our JV guys because they’re going to be playing for me next year,” Cleaver said. “I took that opportunity for them to dial in and understand what it’s going to be like when I’m asking them to do things next year.”
Despite the boys’ phenomenal performance, something that Cleaver and his team will be working on all season long is communication.
“Communication is something we’re always working on,” Cleaver said. “I want them to be a little bit louder. It’s hard to be satisfied with communication. It’s something we all have to work on in life, especially on the basketball floor, so I’m always going to ask them to step up their communication, but all in all, I was very pleased with how they communicated tonight. We just want to try to stay focused and just execute.”
Focus will be key throughout this next week as Calloway has two tough battles lined up. The first one will be against McCracken on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., and the second will be when they host the crosstown rivalry against Murray High on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
