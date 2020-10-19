MADISONVILLE — After a two-week layoff due to being forced into quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Calloway County was anxious to get back into football action.
Thanks to an opportunistic defense, that return was a triumphant one Friday night as the Lakers forced four Madisonville-North Hopkins turnovers, converting three of them into scores. That was enough to keep the Maroons at bay and allow Calloway to remain perfect in Class 4A’s First District with a 20-10 win at the Badgett Sports Complex, just one year after the Lakers went 1-10.
Friday’s win moved them to 3-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in the district.
“These guys have been through every ounce of adversity you can throw at them, especially in the last season or two and, to be honest, they’ve got some confidence in themselves,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion in a post-game interview on Murray radio station WBZB-104.5 AM. “After going 1-10 last year, there’s nothing that can really shock these guys, you know?
“They’ve been in situations now. They’ve been in close games and now they’re learning how to close. I’m proud of their effort. I didn’t know what type of team we’d be coming (into Friday after having only been practicing a week). These guys are proving just how hard they work. In our first game (a 33-0 win at Marshall County), we only had three weeks to prepare and (his team) had the whole summer to themselves to get in shape. They stayed in shape the last two weeks. I’m proud of those boys and I thought my assistant coaches did a fantastic job with their adjustments and game plans. It was just a real total team effort there.”
The Maroons did manage to surprise the Lakers on their first offensive snap of the night as running back LaJuan McAdoo launched a halfback pass to teammate Destin Cheirs that resulted in a 55-yard gain to the Calloway 5. This came after the Maroons had stopped the Lakers on fourth down on the first possession of the game.
However, in what would be the theme of this night, the Calloway defense stood tall, limiting the Maroons to just a field goal and a 3-0 lead with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. Calloway would put together a decent drive on its next possession but, again, turned the ball over on downs in MNH territory.
However, hat is when the Laker defense really began taking command. First, it would be senior defensive back Aaron Fennell intercepting a pass and returning the ball deep into Maroon territory. One play later, the Lakers took the lead for good as senior running back Zachary Orange took a handoff, broke a few tackles and zipped 23 yards into the zone for a 7-3 lead with 8:07 to go before halftime after sophomore Freeman Reinhardt added the extra-point kick.
MNH seemed to have a good drive going on its next possession when junior linebacker Kanyon Franklin stepped in front of a pass and went 55 yards for a pick six and a 13-3 lead with 3:29 left in the second quarter.
Then, after MNH seemed to seize momentum with an impressive touchdown drive to open the third quarter that cut the lead to 13-10, the Laker defense stemmed the uprising. After the Maroons drew an offsides penalty on fourth-and-short to gain a first down at the Calloway 35, junior linebacker Logan Emery jumped an outside pass route to record the fourth interception of the game for the Lakers and return the ball to the MNH 43.
A few plays later, the Lakers did what they were unable to do before halftime after senior Jaxon McKay nabbed the third pick of the night, capitalized. This time, it was Franklin, now at quarterback, finding receiver Fennell on a third-and-long screen pass that seemed destined for only minimal yardage. However, Fennell, surrounded by several defenders, escaped, eventually finding the open field and a clear path to the end zone for a 40-yard strike that ended the scoring with 2:01 to go in the third with Reinhardt’s PAT.
“Those guys are really finding a nose for the ball there,” said Champion, whose team has now recorded 11 takeaways this season, seven of which have been interceptions. “That’s something we spent a lot of time on in the off season. They understand our concepts.
“Early on, maybe we could’ve ran one or two coverages. Now, we can really throw a lot of zone drops and stuff over on teams and I think it confuses quarterbacks. We were able to take advantage of that.”
The Lakers will next face Logan County Friday in Murray.
