CADIZ—The Calloway Lakers snatched the lead late in the game in a 14-4 victory over Trigg County on Tuesday.
The game was tied at four with the Lakers batting in the top of the sixth when Braden Pingel drew a walk, scoring one run.
Cadwell Turner led Calloway to victory by driving in five runs in the game.
Turner went 2-for-4 at the plate. Turner drove in runs on a single in the third, a double in the sixth, and a walk in the seventh.
In the first inning, Trigg County got their offense started when Joe Peca singled on a 3-1 count, scoring the games first run.
Trigg evened things up at four in the bottom of the fifth on an error scoring one run for Trigg County.
After Calloway scored one run in the top of the fourth, Trigg answered with one of their own. The Lakers scored when Ty Weatherly tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Trigg County then answered when Andrew Williamson singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Turner took the win for Calloway. Turner went one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three to go along with his big day at the plate.
Colby White threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Williamson took the loss for Trigg. He went five innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and striking out five.
Matthew Ray started the game for Calloway.
Ray surrendered three runs on six hits over three and a third innings, striking out two
The Lakers hit one home run on the day. Issac Ward went deep in the third inning.
Hitting was not a problem for Calloway in the win as Ward, Weatherly, White, Turner, Gage Bazzell and Pingel all had multiple hits for the Lakers. White, Weatherly and Ward each managed three hits to lead Calloway
Trigg tallied seven hits. Greyson Grissom and Issac Peca each collected multiple hits for Trigg County.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.