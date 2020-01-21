MURRAY— The Calloway County High School track team attended an indoor track meet hosted at Murray State’s CFSB Center on Saturday. There, both the boys’ and girls’ teams were declared the first-place champions.
The girls scored 88 points for first and the second place team was University Heights with just 67 points. As for the boys, they scored 67 points and outdid second-place Owensboro by four points .Several athletes also broke school records for an indoor meet.
New record holders include the following: Ella Phillips, 55 meter hurdles; McKenzie Davis, 55-meter dash; Drake Calhoun, 3,000 meter run; Sydney Naber, 400 meter dash; the 4X400 relay team (Jessica Wicker, Sydney Naber, Drake Calhoun, and Ainsley Smith); Aaron Fennel, 55 meter dash; Ben Nelson, 1600 meter run; and the 4X200 relay team (Jacob Warner, Ethan Thrift, Aaron Fennell, Luke Schwepker).
Such success early on in the season shows that the track team has potential to do exceptionally well this season.
Head coach Mike Wicker said, “I was very happy with our performances over the weekend. We had some veterans do what they were supposed to do and some of the younger athletes stepped up and did great. This meet should give us a lot of confidence going into the outdoor season. I think we will be competitive with anyone in the area and both boys and girls have the potential to be top-ten or better in the state meet.”
