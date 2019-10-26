MURRAY — Calloway County’s struggles in the secondary continued last night against the Logan County Cougars. Earlier this year it was Blasin Moore from Hopkins County Central, then last week it was Deljuan Johnson from Madisonville North Hopkins, and last night it was Anthony Woodard for the Cougars.
In each of the district games, minus Hopkinsville, the Lakers have been extremely susceptible to the air attack and one guy made them pay time and time again. Woodard finished last night’s game with five receiving touchdowns on seven catches for 145 yards. That’s not to say that the Lakers didn’t have anything positive on the back end, because the secondary came away with a pair of interceptions last night. The 46-7 loss isn’t completely on the defense though, because Calloway’s offense was unable to get any kind of rhythm and, outside of an 81-yard touchdown run by Luke Schwepker, only mustered 64 yards of offense.
During the weekly podcast called Moving the Chains, head coach Chris Champion talked about the gameplan of moving to a 3-4 defense and running a quarterback spy on every play. Last night the gameplan was put to use but ultimately was unsuccessful.
Montrell Rogers was responsible for keying on Logan County quarterback Tyler Ezell every play and for the most part, he did exactly what he was tasked to do, but Ezell showed how talented he can be by buying time to throw multiple times. There were several plays that resulted in incompletions because of pressure applied by Rogers, but there were just enough plays, where Ezell had time and was able to load up for the deep ball, to put the Lakers into a deep hole.
The scoring started for the Cougars on their opening drive, right after the defense forced a three-and-out. Ezell found Woodard for his first score of the game four plays into their first drive. It was a 47-yard TD pass and catch and with 9:56 left to play in the first quarter, the Lakers trailed. It was a deficit they never overcame.
Just three minutes later, Woodard caught his second score with 6:01 left. This one was of the spectacular variety, over the head of Schwepker in coverage.
The Calloway defense didn’t give up down 13-0, because on the next series linebacker Isaac Smith stepped in front of a pass and intercepted Ezell. That put the offense in a great position to score, but the offense turned it over and the last semblance of hope was wiped away. Logan County scored on another pass to Woodard to extend their lead on the next drive to 19-0.
On the next series, Calloway conceded a pick-six and the hole continued to swell. Woodard added his fourth TD catch of the half with just under six minutes left in the first half.
The only scoring play for Calloway came on the next drive with the Lakers down 33-0. Schwepker went in motion and took a handoff at the Lakers’ 19-yard line and scurried around the left edge. Once he got to full speed there was nobody that could catch him.
Kanyon Franklin ended the first half on a positive note for Calloway with an interception at the goal line, but the damage was done. The score was out of hand at 33-7 going into halftime.
It didn’t take long for the Cougars to punch back in the second half. In fact, it took one play. Ezell found Woodard for his fifth and final score of the night from 61-yards out.
Two minutes later, Ezell hit a new receiver for a score and the running clock began. It came with 9:37 left to play in the third quarter. The running clock game was the sixth of the season for the Lakers. They still have two games remaining on the schedule. Next week they face a Union County team that has been up-and-down all year. Then, in the playoffs, they will face one of three district opponents, but that opponent is still up in the air.
