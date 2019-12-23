PRINCETON — At Saturday’s tournament hosted by Caldwell County, Calloway County Laker Timarion Bledsoe, known by his teammates as ‘T’, had just executed the challis on his McCracken County opponent and turned him to his back. He was settling in for the pin when the referee inadvertently blew his whistle. The ref apologized, but there was nothing that could be done; his mistake had cost Calloway the pin.
“We were winning 14-11,” head coach Chris McWherter said. “There’s nothing I can do there. We should have pinned him.”
However, McWherter admitted that Bledsoe himself also contributed to the loss. After the official restarted action, Bledsoe locked hands for the fifth time and was disqualified from the match.
“T being as new and as green as he is, he gave up four penalty points, and then on that fifth one, he got himself disqualified,” McWherter said. “He’s got to work on that.”
The Lakers’ inexperience showed this weekend as they went 1-4 on the day.
In Calloway’s first matchup against McCracken, Bledsoe was not the only athlete to lose his match due to simple, technical mistakes.
“We started with McCracken in the first round,” McWherter said. “We had some pretty good matchups. I just don’t think we were ready to wrestle in that first round. Several kids just looked a little sluggish. They didn’t wrestle up to their potential.”
With 24 points given up in forfeits, Calloway lost the match 66-16.
In the Lakers’ next round against Ohio County, junior Keaton Elliot suffered a devastating loss in the 138 weight class.
“Keaton wrestled down to the level of competition instead of up to his level and then he got himself caught and got pinned by a kid that isn’t as talented as we are, but today that kid wanted it more than Keaton did, and it showed,” McWherter said. “Hopefully, that’s a rude awakening to him: you can’t get by on talent alone.”
Junior Nick Watters also experienced a painful loss against Ohio. At the end of the second period, Watters was only trailing 7-6, but he just couldn’t keep up in the third. He lost the match by pinfall.
“Nick wrestled against a good kid, but he still just hasn’t knocked the dust off yet,” McWherter said.
In the third round against Christian County, Calloway did manage to win some highlight matches, but it wasn’t enough to finish up on top.
“We wrestled Christian County’s JV team,” McWherter said. “Their varsity team is ranked number two in the state. Their JV team is pretty good. Several of our guys had good matches there. It was good to see some of the matches that we had. We didn’t beat them either because we don’t have the bodies. We’re still giving up 24 points in forfeits, so it’s hard to win against anybody.”
One match that stood out from the rest was junior Caitlyn Powers’ in the 132 weight class. Powers has been working to get to 132 for the past two seasons and was thrilled to finally make the cut. She was even more thrilled when she was able to pin her Christian County opponent with a nasty headlock, winning the match by pinfall.
“Then, we wrestled John Hardin,” McWherter said. “I thought we did pretty well in that match. We kind of got our bearings righted there.”
Once again, the numbers game prohibited Calloway from winning the match, but they had gained the motivation to win the next one.
“In the last match, everybody showed up,” McWherter said. “Finally, five matches into the day, people started wrestling well.”
The Lakers finally could claim a win under their belt. They were victorious 42-30. If only they had wrestled that well consistently throughout the day.
“We didn’t wrestle nearly as well as what we’re capable of,” McWherter said. “We didn’t wrestle as well as what we’ve shown in practice. I’m a little disappointed and a little frustrated with their performance, but that’s the good thing about where we’re at right now. We haven’t even reached midseason and we’re getting to see where we’re at and where we need to improve.”
The Lakers will have their next battle this Saturday at Christian County. This tournament will be an individual tournament instead of a team tournament. Therefore, the lack of bodies will have less effect this weekend, and McWherter is going to take this week to get his team prepped to place.
The team will be meeting every day except for Christmas. They will even have an early-morning Christmas Eve practice.
“We need to perform better than what we did today,” McWherter said. “Individually and as a team, several of the guys just didn’t perform to their potential. We need a better overall performance on being aggressive, looking for takedowns, and not trying to counter wrestle. We’ve got to go wrestle. We’ve got to have cleaner matches. We’re giving away too many penalty points and not wrestling in good positions.”
Christian County will be the toughest tournament this years’ wrestling team has experienced yet.
“Historically, it’s a very tough tournament,” McWherter said. “If you’re in the finals or placing at that tournament, it usually means that you’re looking to make the state tournament or podium at the state tournament.”
This weekend will serve as a measuring stick for Calloway.
