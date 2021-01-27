MURRAY — The Mayfield Cardinals visited Jeffrey Gymnasium on Tuesday night for a boys basketball matchup with the Calloway County Lakers.
Offense was at a premium as both teams struggled to find ways to score for most of the game. A late flurry of activity and offensive efficiency from Calloway County enabled the Lakers to pull ahead in the final four minutes of the game for a 50-46 victory over the Cardinals.
With four minutes left in the game, Calloway County held a one-point lead, 35-34, when Jarrett Darnell got free for a layup. It was Darnell’s only basket of the night but it ignited the Laker offense for their final push of the game. Calloway County closed the game by making six of their final nine field-goal attempts of the night.
Darnell scored that layup against the 3-2 zone that Mayfield had employed for the entire game. Cardinals Head Coach, Payton Croft called a timeout seconds later to change defenses. Mayfield came out of the timeout in a 1-2-2 full-court press. Calloway County has had issues taking care of the basketball this season but they handled the pressure of the Mayfield defense with ease and had three straight layups before Croft called off the press.
Lakers Head Coach, Brad Cleaver watched as his team made big plays down the stretch by committee. Evan Garrison had a huge offensive rebound and putback, along with a couple of other layups in the final minutes of action. Garrison finished with 12 points for the game.
Drew Hudgin has carved out a role as the glue guy for Calloway County this season. Hudgin snagged two big rebounds, including a remarkable catch to save a possession, and finished two layups of his own during the final stretch to help close out the game. Matthew Ray finished the night with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots to aid the Laker’s cause.
The game started well for Calloway County’s Jackson Chapman as the senior guard scored two points before the clock even started. A technical foul was assessed to Mayfield prior to the start of the contest. Chapman calmly sank both free throws on his way to leading the Lakers in scoring with 16 points for the game. Chapman connected on four 3-pointers in the game as well.
Calloway County did an outstanding job of defending the Cardinals and their leading scorer, DeAngelo Brooks. Brooks came into the game averaging 17 points per game and shooting over 60% from the field. The Lakers’ Zach Hudgin and others took turns working to limit his chances and seemed to frustrate Brooks as he did not score until there was less than a minute left in the third quarter. Brooks failed to score from the field and finished with only three points on 3-for-6 from the free-throw line.
The Lakers were able to finish the game strong after struggling for most of the night, despite the contest with Mayfield being their fourth game in five days. Calloway County only committed two turnovers in the fourth quarter. The ability to take care of the ball late in the game enabled the Lakers to open a seven-point lead, 50-43, before the Cardinals’ Race Richards buried a desperation 3-pointer with less than a second left to set the final margin.
The Lakers improved to 3-6 on the young season, while Mayfield fell to 4-3. Up next for Calloway County is a date with Carlisle County. The Lakers host the 5-1 Comets on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.