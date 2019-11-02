MORGANFIELD— On a cold night in Morganfield, the Calloway offense never heated up.
It was a disappointing finish to the regular season for the Lakers who dropped to 1-9 with the 28-0 loss. One of the major differences between the Lakers and the Union County Braves was the effectiveness of the run game.
For Calloway, outside of two long scrambles by John Foster, the offense was completely stifled for the second week in a row. Last week, they were held under 100 yards of total offense, and this week they scraped out just 112 yards of total offense.
“Offensively we were stagnant,” Champion said. “Union County has done a good job of scoring points with what they do with their big full back and their running backs. It’s tough and we just never could get anything going on offense and when you have that many three-and-outs, it really gives that offense an opportunity to pick on you.”
With no effectiveness on the offensive side, the Lakers were out on defense for 63 plays, nearly double the number of plays the Lakers offense ran, and over time they wore down. A large part of that was also the way that the Braves attacked offensively. They focused on running the ball and being physical in the trenches and outworked Calloway County. By the time the final horn blew, the Braves had racked up 355 yards rushing and had three different running backs over 100 yards rushing.
“Right now we’re just so stagnant offensively and of course defensively our job is to not let them score and we didn’t hold up to our end of the bargain either,” Champion said. “That’s a good football team there. Their line plays hard and that big fullback is bigger than everybody we’ve got coming at him, but I was happy with the way our kids came out in the second half and responded.”
At halftime, the Lakers trailed 14-0. Champion lit a fire under the guys at halftime, and they came out like a completely different team to start the third quarter, but eventually, the fire went out. Facing a run game as persistent and consistent as the one Union County has can have that effect on a team. It’s a deflating feeling knowing that they will continue to pound the ball right at you and they don’t care if you know it.
The coaching staff made some small changes in the second half and got a response from the guys, but the Braves always seemed to have a counter ready.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and I thought it really helped us out and gave our guys an opportunity to get on offense and make a play,” Champion said. “Then the end of the third quarter we made another adjustment on defense and tried to shut down that short passing game and (Aaron) Fennel came up and made a couple of big plays.”
In the first half, things took a drastic change on the Lakers’ second offensive possession with the score tied at 0-0. Calloway turned the ball over on an odd play that saw the ball snapped and land on the ground and sit there for a couple of seconds before a defender pounced on it for the Braves. Champion said after the game that the guys said the Braves defensive linemen were simulating the snap count and that was the potential cause of the mistake, but that the guys haven’t learned how to respond after plays like that.
“One thing we’re trying to beat into our kids’ heads is working through adversity,” Champion said. “When bad things happen, it’s not catastrophic and right now, we’re just not mentally tough to overcome stuff like that. We come out and make excuses and it’s a maturation process and something we are trying to fix on this team.”
Following the turnover, the Braves walked down the field and scored the opening TD of the game and lead from that point on.
Now, the Lakers have to prepare for a playoff game against an opponent that earlier in the season put a running clock on them. Hopkinsville captured the regular-season district title with their win last night over Paducah Tilghman, and a loss by both Madisonville North Hopkins and Logan County. That makes the Tigers the top-seed and the host next week when the Lakers play in round one of the KHSAA playoffs.
“It’s an opportunity for us to go against these guys and see exactly how much we can improve,” Champion said. “I’m not going to sit here and live in an imaginary world, we are facing a goliath next week, no matter who we play (of the three district opponents), and they are very good football teams. One thing we can do is figure out how much we can improve and things we can adjust. Next week is going to be a big coaching tool for us. What can we do as coaches to put our kids in good spots, because we’ve spent a lot of time talking about mistakes that were made but I made a bunch of mistakes myself tonight.”
