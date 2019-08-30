Today’s story is part two, from the perspective of the Lakers’ players and head coach. Yesterday’s issue featured the Tigers’ point of view on Crosstown Classic.
MURRAY — A game like Crosstown Classic just has a different feel to it.
There’s no way to quantify the emotions that come with playing the in-town rivals and the memories that come from defeating the “other team in town.”
As much as the guys want to approach this like any other game, it’s hard not to get a little more amped, especially for the seniors for Calloway who will be playing against Murray High for the last time.
“You always say put in everything you’ve got into every single football game and leave it all on the field, but there is something about playing against Murray for the last time, especially in an event like this,” said Jacob Watters, senior running back for the Lakers. “There’s just something extra about it. You go as hard as you can. You leave it all out there.”
Seniors Isaac Smith and Ki Franklin echoed the sentiments of Watters and said that there’s more on the line because they know each other very well.
“It’s my friends, but I want to beat my friends more than anything and I won’t let them live that down,” Franklin said with a smile.
“We’ve got two teams in one town and you want to be the best in the town,” Smith said. “It’s like playing backyard football, and you’re playing against all of the other kids in the town.”
For Lakers head coach Chris Champion, the game provides the chance for the Lakers to get a game against a quality opponent every year.
“Any time you have the opportunity to play a rival inside your own county, it’s always fun,” Champion said. “It’s an atmosphere that every football team wishes they had every single game. With that many people in the stands and the excitement that goes around, for us, Murray is a great football team to help us get prepared for what our ultimate goals are: winning a district, a regional and a state championship one day.”
It’s going to be a special night for Franklin and Watters too because they will both get to play in their final Crosstown Classic alongside their brothers. Nick Watters is seeing time on the defensive side of the ball and Kanyon Franklin will be the starting quarterback after the injury to starter John Foster last week.
“It’s something we’ve always talked about doing,” Ki said. “Something we’ve always dreamed of is beating Murray together, and my parents will have something to look forward to.”
“It’s something you can look back to forever,” Jacob said. “My parents will always have that and I’m excited. Nick’s a little beast.”
The memories of Crosstown Classic stay with the guys forever and wins are even more special.
“Freshman year, when we won, everyone rushed the field,” Watters said. “That was just a great bonding experience and we were living in the moment, and hopefully we can repeat that.”
Heading into the game, the Lakers will rely on Kanyon to lead the way. Last week, starting quarterback Foster broke his collarbone. He had surgery on Wednesday and had an eight-inch plate inserted in his shoulder. The injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the year, which means the quarterback position will be Franklin’s, and Champion is confident in what he can do.
“Kanyon will get first-team reps,” Champion said. “Kanyon is a very dynamic young football player. He’s a kid that we’ve been excited about the last year and a half to take over the reins after Johnny graduated, and with the next man up mentality, he’s going to have to mature and learn and he’s going to have to take those reins sooner. I’ve got confidence in what he brings to the table. He’s an athletic kid who can make big plays with both his arm and his legs.”
The new backup at the quarterback position is Luke Schwepker.
It’s a big stage for Kanyon to have his first career start and there will be plenty of friendly and unfriendly banter down on the field between the players.
“Whether the guys take it seriously or not, there is a lot more trash talk,” Watters said. “Whether you mean it just to cut up or if you’re actually trying to talk trash to the kid you don’t like.”
Ki has plenty of experience with these types of games as both a football player and a basketball player, and last season he put up a career-high in points at the CFSB Center against Murray High in the Crosstown Classic win. With his brother at the helm, there’s a chance he could be a big part of the game plan and the chemistry with Kanyon could be what gives the Lakers an edge.
“I’m hoping for a huge game,” Ki said. “Just to have something I can look back on and be able to say that I beat Murray in basketball and football.”
Stewart Stadium will be the game site tonight and fans will be in for a treat according to Watters.
“Tune in at 7 p.m. for a heck of a show,” Watters said.
