MURRAY — There’s nothing like a playoff atmosphere and the tension and pressure was palpable last night when the Murray High Tigers and Calloway County Lakers faced off in the first round of the district tournament. It’s a night of exoneration and great disappointment because one team gets to continue their season and the other hangs it up for the year. As the final minutes ticked off the clock it became apparent which team would get to carry on as the Lakers won 68-56.
It was a big win not just for the players but also head coach of the Lakers Brad Cleaver. In his third year as head coach, Cleaver will be able to catch his team in the district championship for the first time and it’s all due to the hard work he and his staff have put in along with the effort of the players.
The first half went exactly as the Lakers wanted it to against Murray High. Outside of the first three minutes, where they watched the Tigers go up 6-0, Calloway outscored the Tigers 26-9 and led at the break 26-15.
After the opening run by Murray High, Cleaver called a timeout to get his team refocused.
“I just said, ‘Breath, boys. Breathe and let’s go have some fun. You guys are prepared, and let’s turn it on now,’” Cleaver said.
Murray High head coach Dior Curtis said he noticed a difference after that timeout and it turned the tide in favor of Calloway.
“I felt like they started to play a little bit harder than we were at that point in time. We started to make some mistakes and get down on ourselves,” Curtis said. “When we got behind, we thought it was going to be like the last game, like they were just going to kind of let us back into the game. We never did get back to where we wanted to.”
One thing that held the Tigers back was foul trouble on Darius Duffy. He picked up his second foul with 7:50 left in the second quarter and played the majority of the night with the foul trouble looming in the back of his mind. Calloway took advantage, especially in the second half, and were able to distance themselves from the Tigers.
“He’s a shot blocker, rim protector. Calloway did a good job with spreading us out tonight, and Chandler Steele, he had quite a few points tonight… a lot of lay ups when Darius was not in the game,” Curtis said. “They came out and made some threes early. With our guys, we talked about not letting them make as many threes, and they made some shots tonight. Kudos to them.”
Steele turned in one of his best performances of the season in the win with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks. He picked the perfect time to do it too.
“He was active, very active tonight. I felt like he wanted to be the best player on the court and some people are probably going to say he was the best player on the court tonight, but he played like he wanted to go to the regional tournament,” Curtis said. “We talked to our guys about those guys. They haven’t been to the regional tournament since they’ve been in high school. They played like it. They played really hungry tonight.”
Prior to last night, Steele had struggled a bit against the Tigers, but he put in the extra time and energy to get himself ready for the contest.
“Darius Duffy has just been tremendous those first two games, blocking shots, not fouling, just making it really hard in the paint, so lots of film and prep, just watching what I could do to get this many points. That’s what led to it,” Steele said.
Cleaver added, “I can’t tell you how hard this kid has been working in the gym putting up extra shots late at night and doing what it takes. When you put in the work, you can pull from that and have confidence. That work that you put in can pay off.”
There’s two sides to every coin and as ecstatic as the Lakers are to continue on, the Tigers had to say goodbye to their season and three seniors that have been a big part of this program the last few years.
“This is their last game - Hunter (Utley), Tommy (Waldrop) and Darius. They’ve won a lot of games here in this program. Those guys believed in me as a coach, and it was just about them and dealing with adversity and being able to move on. This one’s going to hurt for our guys for awhile because we felt like if we got to the regional tournament, we could get a long way. Unfortunately, the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight and we’re not going to be playing in the regional tournament and Calloway is.”
It’s a shame the Tigers season ended because by all accounts they are a top-five team in the region, yet they won’t be in the regional tournament. Still, Cleaver knows that team will be back and that they were a true force to be reckoned with this year.
“Murray, they’re such a good ball club. There’s a reason why they won 23 games,” Cleaver said. “They’re very well-coached and we knew they could score in bunches as well. It was never over in my mind because they can put up so many points in a hurry, but we stayed the fight and we were able to sustain their runs. I can’t say enough about the season the Murray High Tigers had. They had one heck of a season and they’ll be good for years to come.”
Next up for the Lakers, is a shot at Marshall County on Thursday. They will be ready for the challenge, but first they celebrate this milestone.
“I’m just so proud of my kids of how they played tonight. It was phenomenal. The effort the brought tonight was impressive. We’re going to enjoy this tonight, and we’ll be focusing on Marshall for Thursday night, but of course we’re all very excited to play in the district championship,” Cleaver said.
