MURRAY — The Calloway County Laker golf team placed fourth at the Ballard Memorial Boys Invitational hosted at the Ballard County Country Club on Saturday.
The team consisted of Ty Gallimore, Chander Steele, Tanner Crouch, Caleb Ticknor, and Aidan Poston. Gallimore led the team with a final score of 74 on the 18-hole course which was second best on the day behind Mayfield’s Andrew Watson who played as an indivual.
St. Mary won the invitational with a team score of 313 while the Lakers scored a 355. Behind Gallimore’s 74 was Steele with an 86, then Crouch with a 90. Poston finished with a 105 and Turner had a 112 to round out the team scoring.
This tournament allowed head coach Charlie Miles to see how his boys’ team has progressed since the start of the season.
Golf is a sport that requires a great deal of mental strategy. Being able to excel in the mental aspects of golf is something that Miles has been working on with the team this season, and Miles noticed an overall improvement on Saturday.
“I’ve been on my players about controlling their emotions to where they don’t get too up or too down. I tell them to just stay in the game and play the course. They did a much better job of that today,” Miles said on Saturday.
Miles added that the team will continue to work on improving their mental strategies throughout the season.
The Lakers also need to work on taking advantage of the course conditions they are playing on.
“The course (Ballard Memorial Country Club) was very dry, as most courses are, and we had to really keep that in mind when hitting shots. When it’s dry, the ball bounces more and goes much farther than it normally does, but it can be used to your advantage if you are staying in the game,” Miles said.
The speed of a dry course can increase driver distances and putting speed on the green. Players need to be aware of how the conditions will affect the ball once it is hit and adjust accordingly.
Miles is pleased with the results from Saturday. All he asks of his team is to improve, and they did just that.
“Team goals are to finish better than the week before, and we did that this week. I’m very proud of these guys as I challenged all of them before play today, and they stepped up,” Miles said on Saturday.
Overall a fourth place finish is a big step forward, especially considering the teams that were competing at the invitational on Saturday.
The Lakers have a quick turnaround as the team will play again tonight at 4 p.m. at the Murray Country Club.
