MURRAY — One of the toughest quarterbacks in the region to contain will be in town on Friday night to face off against the Calloway County Lakers.
Trigg County will look to their senior leader Cam Jordan to lead them to victory, and Lakers head coach Chris Champion knows how tough of a player Jordan will be to keep in check.
Through two games, Jordan, a Navy commit, has accounted for nine touchdowns, and he’s doing it through the air and on the ground, which means the Lakers will have to pick their poison and find a way to shut him down.
“With him, it just comes down to being very disciplined on the defensive line which is something we have to work on,” Champion said. “We let (Murray High’s Hunter) Utley out of the pocket way too much (last week) and allowed him to extend a play three or four seconds and it’s really hard for cornerbacks and safeties to defend a fast wide receiver for six or seven seconds. Cam Jordan is probably the best in the region about using his legs to be elusive and get out of the pocket, so the biggest thing is to try to keep him in the pocket and get some pressure on him and force him to make some throws that he may not want to throw.”
Keeping a guy like that contained is difficult, but the Lakers have looked solid defensively in spurts this young season and they really just need to tie it all together for a full game.
Heading into the year, the Lakers made a big focus on defending the run, and this will be another test to see how far they have come in the short time this season after doing a good job last week against Murray.
“Something we really struggled with last year and had a big focus on this year was defending against the run,” Champion said. “Our district has some of the best running games in the entire state, especially when you look at teams like Hopkinsville and Madisonville North Hopkins. So one thing we knew we’d have to get better at this year was our defensive run game, and we were able to hold Murray under 100 yards.”
Despite the 0-2 start for the Lakers, there are plenty of good things that can be found from game to game. The offensive line has been better than anticipated and Champion said he was proud of how they played against Murray last Friday.
“We felt good about that. Our physicality was good. Our kids played physical and I believe our offensive line did an exceptional job,” Champion said. “Those guys are going to grade out very well, and Murray has a very good interior and I believe our very young offensive line did a great job with them.”
“Moving forward, we feel great about that,” Champion said. “We had a lot of question marks about our offensive line, because of their youth, not their work ethic, but they have done a great job two weeks in a row.”
Last week, the offense failed to score until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, but they moved the ball well at times. The Lakers just struggled to finish drives, and Champion said they just have to continue getting better.
“We’ve got to get better at what we are doing,” Champion said. “We had some really good glimmers this past Friday night, some really good drives. When you have the ball inside the five-yard line twice and don’t score, those are things you have to fix. Obviously, we did something good to get there, but penalties and turnovers killed us.”
They can’t afford penalties and turnovers Friday against a Trigg County team that’s ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A. If they can contain Jordan and execute offensively the Lakers can take a win in a game they are labeled as the underdogs.
