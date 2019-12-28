MURRAY — The game against the Mayfield Cardinals was tied 44-44 with only seconds to go. Laker Cade Butler got open at the half-court and shot for three, winning the game 47-44.
The Lakers were named the Murray Bank Tipoff Classic champions, and Cade Butler was named the Player of the Game.
Chandler Steele led the Lakers in points with 16, and Butler was right behind him with 12.
Calloway will next attend the CFSB New Years Bash in Graves County on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
