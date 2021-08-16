HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County felt like it perhaps let an opportunity elude it in Thursday’s 2021 boys soccer opener against defending Region 1 champion McCracken County.
So the Lakers headed to Hopkinsville Saturday night and did something about that bad taste in their mouth by playing a solid match and claiming their first win of the season by a 4-1 score over host University Heights.
Like it had Thursday at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, Calloway jumped on the scoreboard first and, also like Thursday, it was forward Ethan Carson supplying that opening goal with only a minute to go before halftime, tying the match 1-1. Unlike the McCracken match, however, there was more to come behind it.
In the second half, the Lakers attacked the Blazers, outshooting the hosts 12-6, and found the net three times. Hunter Prince, Dalton Puckett and Canaan Bazzell supplied those second-half tallies, allowing the Lakers to pull away to victory.
In the net, Oscar Avila had six saves from the keeper position.
The Lakers will return to action Tuesday with a road trip to Paducah Tilghman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Jetton Field near Paducah’s downtown area.
