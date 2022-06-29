GOLDEN POND — Applications for firearm quota deer hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are available online
July 1-31: https://lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. Quota hunt online application fees are $10.
Quota hunts provide unique recreational opportunities within the region and help maintain healthy deer populations. Land Between the Lakes offers both adult and youth quota deer hunts.
Quota deer hunt dates for the 2022-2023 season at Land Between the Lakes:
Kentucky:
Youth Quota Hunts: Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 17-18, ages 15 and younger
Adult Quota Hunt: Nov. 18-20
Tennessee:
Youth Quota Hunts: Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 17-18, ages 6-16
Adult Quota Hunts: Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 18-20
Kentucky quota hunt permits will be for one (1) deer of either sex, unless an antlered buck has already been harvested in Land Between the Lakes by any means. Tennessee quota hunts include two (2) deer, including only one (1) antlered buck, unless an antlered buck has already been harvested in Land Between the Lakes by any means. Deer harvested at Land Between the Lakes count towards statewide bag limits, except on youth quota hunts.
All youth drawn for the November youth quota hunt may also hunt the December youth quota hunt using those same Hunt Areas they were drawn to use. There is no separate drawing for the December hunt. Youth hunters must possess a state-approved hunter safety card. Youth not required to have a hunter safety card must carry a signed safety verification form available on the Land Between the Lakes website. One adult over the age of 21 must accompany and supervise each youth.
All hunters must carry on their person the following items: Land Between the Lakes quota hunt permit, appropriate state hunting license, hunter use permit, and hunter safety card as required by state regulations. For more hunting information, visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/hunting.
