Whoever said that time flies when you’re having fun had to be a young person. Time doesn’t get its second wind until age 50, then hits some sort of theoretical cosmic warp speed along about the age when the Medicare supplement offers begin to arrive. Once upon a time, the intervals separating Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas were equally eternal. Now, last year was yesterday, tomorrow is next year. Deer season is two weeks away. Blink and it will be the opening day of duck season.
There is no surer sign of the impending deer season than when the various news-readers and press-releasers caution motorists to be alert for the mighty herds of deer sent scampering willy nilly across the highways and byways by the invading army of orange-clad hunters. Yes, chances of encountering a deer on your daily drive increase exponentially this time of year, but it has little to do with hunting or hunters. It has everything to do with a woods full of wild-eyed, love struck bucks desperate to get their annual dance card punched.
When whitetail bucks, or any male of the family Cervidae drop their antlers in the spring, they slink back into their bachelor groups spending the idyllic days of summer eating and resting in the shade. During this time, the boys don’t even think about the girls except to stay well out of their way. The does, on the other hand, get pretty cranky having to see after the needs of two or even three yearling fawns for several months. Imagine how things would be around your house if your wife delivered a set of twins or triplets every spring.
But come September when the soft velvety cover falls away from the buck’s gleaming set of new antlers, then senior year of high school starts all over again. Now it’s the bucks’ turn to be ill tempered. A pecking order is established based on equal parts antler size and belligerence. Toward the end of October as the days grow shorter, the Whitetail Lonely Hearts Club Band starts to warm-up for November’s big dance. That’s when the bucks try to run every other buck out of their territory, the does kick the young’uns out of the house, bucks chase does, does run from bucks, and eventually some of them end up becoming yet another tragic traffic statistic.
From the last week of October through the end of November, expect to see deer crossing the highway anytime day or night. According to the Kentucky State Police, half of all deer/vehicle collisions occur between 5-11 p.m. and 11 p.m. with 6 p.m. being the number one time for accidents. Anytime you see a deer standing near the edge of the highway, slow down immediately and prepare to stop. More times than not, the deer will decide to go ahead and cross the road, and a deer that has just crossed the road will frequently turn around and head back across. If you see deer running across a field toward the highway, be prepared. An amorous buck on the trail of a doe or one or more does running away from an amorous buck will cross the highway without hesitation (deer seldom stop to look both ways). Be especially cautious in places where you cannot see the deer approaching like long stretches with wooded areas along the highway. Deer can bolt out of the trees without warning.
Just so you know, those little “deer whistles” that attach to the front of a vehicle and supposedly emit a high-frequency sound that only critters can hear do not work, at least not for the purpose of alerting deer to an oncoming vehicle. Researchers at Texas A&M and the University of Georgia found it very unlikely that deer whistles would be effective at reducing deer-vehicle accidents primarily because the high frequencies produced appear to be out of the hearing range of deer. The sound of an oncoming car, truck, or even a freight train is, however, well within the hearing range of a deer and even that does little to keep them from stepping out in front of an intrepid Prius. Even the Kentucky Farm Bureau advises motorists that deer whistles have not proven effective for avoiding collisions.
As for “designated” deer crossings, those yellow signs along the highways displaying the silhouette of a leaping buck and occasionally the words “DEER X-ING” denote areas where a high incidence of deer-vehicle encounters have been recorded, thus warning motorists to be especially alert along that particular stretch of road. The signs do not indicate that this is a safe place for deer to cross the highway as if it is some form of four-legged pedestrian crosswalk. Yes, there have been complaints issued to transportation authorities for telling the deer (via the signs, I suppose) that these are safe places to cross the road when several of them ultimately fail to reach the other side.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources reported this week that 308 samples taken from Kentucky deer were submitted to the lab at the Breathitt Veterinary Clinic in Hopkinsville recently and that no samples were positive for CWD. Of the samples, 187 were from deer taken during the recent muzzleloader weekend in the five-county surveillance zone consisting of Calloway (43 deer), Marshall (31 deer), Graves (97 deer), Hickman (13 deer), and Fulton (3 deer) Counties. This is good news for deer hunters in the Commonwealth so far. The bulk of the testing will be conducted during the modern gun season that takes place Nov. 13 – 28.
Kentucky’s modern gun season, so called because it permits the use of modern firearms as opposed to traditional or primitive means, opens on the second Saturday of November each year. If the first of November falls on a Saturday, the season will open on Nov. 8th. But this year, the first falls on a Monday which pushes opening day back almost a full week to Nov. 13, the calendar-shift effect. For hunters, this means that opening day will be farther along in the breeding cycle when bucks are shacked-up in thick cover with an amorous doe instead of out cruising around looking for love. Not that this will deter many deer hunters. Like changing the pin positions on a golf course from day to day, it just makes the game more interesting. Be safe, be careful, and watch out for traveling deer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.