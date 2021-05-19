MAYFIELD—A big fifth inning by the Calloway Lady Lakers gave them the 7-3 win over Graves County on Tuesday night in Mayfield. Calloway got the scoring going early with a Emerson Grogan groundout that scored a run to give the Lady Lakers the early 1-0 lead.
Bailee Grogan extended the lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly ball in the top of the second inning. E. Grogan got her second RBI in the top of the fifth on a double to extend the Calloway lead to 3-0.
Izzy Housden also got a RBI double in the inning to push the lead to 4-0.
Calloway’s big inning continued when Paige Kramer beat out a dropped third strike that scored two runs to give the Lady Lakers the 6-0 lead.
Graves responded in the bottom of the inning on a two-run home run by Bailey Wimsatt to cut the lead to 6-2.
Calloway got a run back in the top of the seventh on a triple by Kramer to make the lead 7-2.
Graves tried to make a run in the bottom of the inning and scored a run on a Gwen Munsell walk with the bases loaded to make the game 7-3.
The Lady Lakers were able to put the game away after the walk for the win. Senior Kaitlyn Powers started the game in the circle for Calloway. She went 4 1/3 innings with three hits and two runs. She had eight strikeouts in the game as well.
Housden came in relief and allowed one run on one hit and struck out four in the win. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.