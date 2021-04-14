MURRAY—The Calloway County Lakers fought back after falling down by four runs in the seventh inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 7-6 defeat to Graves County on Tuesday.
The sixth inning was the big inning for Graves. They put up five runs in the inning to take a 7-2 lead into the seventh.
Calloway fought with two outs in the seventh but came up just short.
The Lakers scored three runs in the seventh on a double by Issac Ward.
Calloway was right in it until Graves County doubled in the seventh inning.
In the first inning, Calloway got their offense started when Colby White doubled to score the games first run.
Hayden Thompson earned the win for Graves County. Thompson surrendered three runs on three hits over two innings, striking out one. Drew Davis threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Cadwell Turner took the loss for Calloway. Turner went three and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on zero hits and striking out eight.
Matthew Ray started the game for Calloway. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out five.
Drake Defreitas started the game for Graves County. He went four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six
The Lakers got seven hits in the game.
Turner and White each collected two hits in the loss to lead the team.
White had a big hit late in the game that scored a run to put Calloway back in the game. n
