As 2021 rushes to a close, deer hunters have one last chance to look down the barrel as the late muzzleloader season will open this Saturday, Dec. 11, and run through Sunday, Dec. 19. The statewide limit is, of course, one antlered deer per hunter per year – period. So, if a hunter already has taken an antlered deer in the 2021-22 season, then it’s antlerless-only through the late muzzleloader season and the remainder of the archery/crossbow season.
Everything west of and including Todd, Muhlenberg, McLean, and Henderson counties are in Deer Hunting Zone 1. That’s pretty much everything from Paradise to Bessie Bend. In a Zone 1 county, there are no limits to the number of antlerless deer that can be taken per hunter, but the statewide deer permit and youth deer permit only allow four deer to be taken. This can be four antlerless deer or one antlered deer and three does.
To take more than four deer, an additional deer permit must be purchased that allows a hunter to take two additional deer. If a hunter harvested four antlerless deer with the initial statewide permit, then an antlered deer may be taken with the additional permit – but again, in no case can a hunter take more than one antlered deer per season. Additional deer permits are $15 for both residents and non-residents and you can purchase as many of these as you wish. No, you cannot purchase the $15 permit unless you first purchase the statewide deer permit.
But hold your horses, there are certain exceptions to the one-buck rule. After all, these are government agencies that control this stuff, you know. On some federally controlled areas including the Reelfoot National Wildlife Refuge, Fort Campbell and Fort Knox military reservations, and Blue Grass Army Depot, a bonus antlered deer may be taken subject to the rules and regulations for each of these federally controlled areas – and those rules and regulations differ from one area to the next. Please note that antlered deer taken in the Kentucky portion of the Land Between the Lakes are not bonus deer and will definitely count toward your statewide limit of one antlered deer.
During the late muzzleloader season, all deer harvested in the five-county CWD Surveillance Zone must be taken to a KDFWR check station. This also includes deer taken by a landowner hunting on his or her own land. Before heading for the check-station, record your deer on the harvest log that is printed on your license and/or deer permit. If not required to have a license or permit, download and print a harvest log at fw.ky.gov/harvest-log. Next, attach the required carcass tag to the deer. A carcass tag can be downloaded from fw.ky.gov/carcass-tag. In addition to presenting your deer to the check-station, each deer must be entered into the Tele-check system by midnight on the day the deer was harvested.
As always, hunter orange that is visible from all sides on the head, back, and chest must be worn during the muzzleloader season by hunters, persons accompanying hunters, or persons hunting game other than deer. Persons hunting waterfowl do not have to wear hunter orange during the muzzleloader season, but if your walk to and from the duck blind takes you through deer-hunting areas, it is probably a good idea. In fact, during any firearm season, it is a good idea for people in rural areas to wear hunter orange anytime they venture outdoors.
With Christmas fast approaching, a lot of youngsters will be expecting to find a new shotgun or deer rifle under the tree come Christmas morning. In case Santa needs a little help, here are a few timely tips. Rifles and shotguns need to be sized to fit your young hunter and several options are available. Several manufacturers offer a youth-sized option in their line of firearms. Most of us started out with a break-open single-shot gun and these are still popular today in 20 gauge and in .410 for youth hunters. Mossberg makes several pump-action youth guns to fit almost any age and size including packages that have spacers that can be added to the stock as the youngster grows.
On the high end of the scale, Browning, Winchester, Beretta, and Benelli make very fine, although fairly expensive, compact shotguns in both pump and semi-auto. Tristar makes excellent youth shotguns that can be found for less than $500 as does the afore-mentioned Mossberg. Tristar also makes a great over/under shotgun for youngsters interested in the youth trap shooting programs offered locally. If recoil is a concern, fixed actions like the single-shot will have more felt recoil because of their light weight and lack of buffering mechanism than a semi auto.
Most youth-sized deer rifles are of the bolt-action variety although there are some small, lightweight single-shot models out there. As with shotguns, most manufacturers offer a youth or compact model. Savage offers excellent youth models in several calibers and now outfit their popular Axis II model with a stock that can be adjusted by removing or installing spacers that come with the rifle. This allows the rifle to grow along with the young hunter to a full-size adult model. As for calibers, some opt for the diminutive .223 that has little recoil and there are hunting cartridges available that make the .223 an adequate caliber for deer. The most popular youth caliber is the .243 which has light recoil and is a good choice for deer. Other excellent choices are the 7mm-08 and the .308. Unless your young hunter has experience with large centerfire rounds, calibers such as the .270, 30-06, and any of the magnum calibers might have a bit more recoil than they’d like.
Santa’s biggest obstacle this season will be finding the desired rifle or shotgun in stock at his favorite gun shop. My advice to the jolly man is to ask if the specific gun or an acceptable substitute is available for order, or check with online sources for availability. The one big advantage that Santa has in this regard is that any youngster who wants to be a hunter will be on the “nice” list.
