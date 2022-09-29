MURRAY — The fourth annual LBL Bridge to Bridge Run is set for Saturday.
This has become one of the most unique athletics events in western Kentucky as it is the only such activity that has competitors run across two large bridges in the same event.
The 13.6-mile race will begin at the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton and travel west on a paved trail for 3.6 miles. The course then becomes a winding, woodland path with packed gravel for 8.2 miles. It then becomes paved again for the final 1.8 miles to the finish on the west side of Eggners Ferry Bridge at Kentucky Lake. Moderate elevation changes will be evident through the woodland trail.
The event also features a two-person relay. The two person relay will travel the same course that was described for the half marathon. The exchange zone for the two runners will be at Golden Pond Visitor Center. This zone is approximately 7.4 miles from the start. The second leg is approximately 6.2 miles. The first leg is longer but consist of easier terrain for the runner.
There is also a three-person relay. The three-person relay will travel the same course that was described for the half marathon. The first segment will be a 3.6-mile paved run that will end at the Sunset Trailhead. The second segment will be a 3.8-mile woodland trail run that will end at the Golden Pond Visitor Center. The last segment is approximately a 6.2-mile run to the finish consisting of wooded trail and paved trail.
The event is also a fundraiser for the Calloway County High School track and field, cross country and unified track and field programs. The race starts at 8 a.m. Runners will be taken by bus to Canton from Eggners Ferry at 7:30.
To enter the race, visit the race website, https://www.lblbridgetobridge.com.
