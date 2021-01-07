“In all things of nature, there is something marvelous.” - Aristotle
Over the course of more than 20 years of coaching college basketball, I traveled in planes, trains, and automobiles all over this great nation. People often commented about how lucky I was to be able to travel and see the country as part of my job. What they didn’t realize was that while following prospects, I went from gym to gym or airport to gym to the hotel and back to the gym again. It was all about basketball all of the time. I was so focused on doing my job that I never had the time to experience what the fantastic places I was visiting had to offer.
After moving to Alaska, my focus turned to enjoying time with my family and getting out to explore all of the marvelous things of nature that The Last Frontier had to offer. Alaska is a remarkable place where the outdoors beckon you. I grew to appreciate and enjoy nature in that environment. Wildlife viewing, hiking, cross country skiing, kayaking, and birding all became integral parts of my life. Chronicling our adventures in Alaska also led me to develop a passion for photography.
Our little corner of the world here in Murray, Kentucky is definitely not as wild and dramatic as Alaska. We are, however, blessed with many places to hike in the woods, kayak on a river or lake, enjoy wildlife, and commune with nature. Whether it is taking a relatively short road trip to find a waterfall, a cave to explore, or heading out to explore Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in our own backyard, we are blessed to have marvelous nature all around us.
Since returning to Murray this year, I have made an effort to take advantage of the natural beauty and outdoor adventures that are all around us. Recently, I took my kayak out for a tour of Lake Barkley in search of more than just a brisk December kayak trip on the choppy water.
That morning I put my kayak into the chilly water of Lake Barkley with the hope of coming across an American white pelican or two. Hearing about pelican sightings from birders around Land Between the Lakes led me to do a little research on the huge bird that most people associate with the ocean. I was surprised to learn that, although the American white pelican was a rare sight on the waterways of Kentucky historically, it has become a frequent visitor to the area in the past 20 years.
The large aquatic soaring birds can now be reliably found on the waters of Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake. The pelicans stop at the western Kentucky waterways during their migration and can usually be found at Land Between the Lakes from November through mid-December and again in March and April. They can also be seen in the Ballard Wildlife Management Area and on sandbars in the rivers of several other far western Kentucky counties such as Fulton and Hickman.
I paddled my way out of Taylor Bay and around Empire Point into the open waters of Lake Barkley. My eyes were peeled for any sign of the American white pelican when a flock of double-crested cormorants flew right over my kayak close enough to the water that for a moment I thought they were going to knock me out of my kayak. After getting my kayak steadied, I noticed a bright white spot across the lake so I turned and headed out into the open waters of Lake Barkley.
Making my way across the lake, the bright white spot came more into focus. I suddenly realized that I was heading straight for a small island that was playing host to a massive flock of pelicans. Carefully, I approached the island while doing my best not to disturb the flock. My camera was ready for action as the kayak continued to inch slowly toward the island.
The American white pelican is the largest of all species of birds that dwell in Kentucky and as I got close, it seemed like the whole island was covered with snow-white birds. Their brilliant white color, broad wings, long neck, and huge yellow bills stood out in stark contrast to their relatively short, thick bodies. With its nine-foot wingspan, uniquely long neck, and huge bill, the American white pelican looks like something out of the Jurassic Period when it takes to the air.
Easing the kayak around into less turbulent water, I was taken aback when some of the flock took flight. Their dark black flight-feathers burst out in contrast to the brilliant white as they spread their wings in my presence for the first time. It was truly an awesome sight to see!
In 2020 we all have received our wake-up call to cherish every moment of our lives. The stress of dealing with COVID-19 and the seemingly unending stream of dark news stories of the past several months makes it even more critical than ever for us to find some peace. We need to get out in the fresh air if we are able and spend some time away from our various electronic devices. No matter how big or small the venture into the great outdoors, I have found that Aristotle was right...there truly is something marvelous in all things of nature.
