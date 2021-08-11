The Games of the XXXII Olympiad came to a close on Aug. 8, but before the Olympic flame was passed from Tokyo to the host city of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics, Tokyo gave us some all-time great Olympic moments. Spectacular performances, dramatic victories, and memorable stories saved an Olympics that was delayed and almost canceled by the pandemic. The lack of spectators took away some of the excitement of the opening and closing ceremonies, but it did not dampen the triumph of the human spirit exhibited by the best athletes of the world.
Setting aside the fact that they insisted on calling the games the 2020 Summer Olympics even though it was clearly 2021, I enjoyed the Tokyo games as much as any Olympiad. Iconic Olympic moments came from athletes at every venue. American wrestler Gable Steveson entered his gold medal match a huge underdog against the reigning three-time world champion. Down three points with time running out, Steveson executed two takedowns in the final 10 seconds to come from behind and take the gold medal. Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, showed us a different side of an Olympic athlete as she stepped away from the competition for mental health reasons. Biles then went on to become the greatest Olympic cheerleader of all time as she focused her energy on supporting her teammates.
Despite predictions of massive protests by athletes amid the civil unrest over the past year, the vast majority of America’s Olympians exhibited tremendous pride in representing our nation on the world stage. Watching multi-millionaires drape themselves in the American flag and pop their U.S.A. jerseys in pride after winning the gold medal in men’s basketball warmed my heart. Seeing them tear up as the national anthem played during the medal ceremony served as a reminder to all of us that no matter what our differences, we are all on the same team.
One of those iconic moments that only the Olympics can deliver came with a close connection to Murray. A swimmer from the tiny town of Seward, Alaska qualified for the final in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke. Lydia Jacoby is about to begin her senior year at Seward High School where Murray native Al Plan is the athletic director and basketball coach. I watched Jacoby compete in track while my son was running in the same region for Kenai Central High School. Jacoby’s hometown of Seward is close to where I lived in Alaska and I spent a lot of time in the tiny town during my time in Alaska.
Jacoby was in fifth place as the swimmers powered through the final 50 meters as I cheered from my couch in Murray. With about 20 meters left in the race, Jacoby moved like a machine and put herself in contention for a medal. The final 20 meters turned into the finish of her life as Jacoby surged through the water with a toughness that belied her looks and age. She touched the wall and popped her head out of the water to find the scoreboard. The look of surprise on her face as she saw her name atop the leaderboard was priceless.
I watched the innocent-looking, red-head deemed the “Alaskan Assassin” being congratulated by her teammate and the defending Olympic champion, Lilly King. I felt a sense of pride in being an American, an Alaskan, and a human being as I thought about the improbability of a 17-year-old swimmer from Seward, Alaska winning Olympic gold. Only the Olympic stage could provide us with this type of incredible story.
On my first visit to Seward, I ran into Coach Plan in the crowd gathering to watch the famous Mount Marathon Race on Independence Day. We had only been in Alaska for a couple of weeks and did not know that Plan was living in Seward. There seems to be someone from Murray or connected to Murray just about everywhere I go in this world. I recently caught up with Plan to get his thoughts on Jacoby and her unexpected rise to becoming a 17-year-old Olympic Champion.
“Lydia grew up here in Seward and has been swimming with the Tsunami Swim Club since she was a kid,” Plan said. “Her parents are both boat captains and wanted her to be safe around the water, so that’s how she got her start in the pool. She had a bit of a breakout when she was 10 years old that put her on course to be a strong competitor in the breaststroke. She has only gotten better as she has gotten older. She won the state championship in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman and sophomore and likely would have won it again this past year if not for COVID canceling the state meet. She also won the 200 IM state championship as a freshman.”
Jacoby spent countless hours training and developing her now-famous toughness over the years. Her typical day for years began at 6 a.m. when she arrived at the Seward High School to swim or train in the weight room. Often the only people there as Jacoby worked out were Coach Plan or her swim team coach. She used being a sprinter on the track team to cross-train and that work paid off. During the COVID-19 lockdown in Seward, Jacoby trained at home with weights that Plan loaned her from Seward High. Jacob also took to the mountains that surround the town of 2,800 for cross country skiing. How many other Olympic swimming champions trained for their big moment in the pool by skiing in the frigid temperatures of a place like Alaska? When the Seward pool was closed by COVID, Jacoby and her parents made the two-and-a-half-hour trek to Anchorage so she could train for the U.S. Olympic Trials before rejoining her Seward High team for the fall season.
When asked to describe the 2022 University of Texas commit outside of the pool, Plan gave a glowing endorsement.
“She is as good of a student and a better human than she is a swimmer if that’s possible,” Plan said. “I think her humility and graciousness after winning the gold is something that we want all athletes to aspire to. She has always had that kind and friendly personality that makes her extremely likable.”
Jacoby is the first swimmer from Alaska to make a splash as a member of Team USA and the entire state has tremendous pride in their own Olympic hero. Many Alaskans take pride in being “Alaska Tough” and Jacoby certainly exhibited that unique spirit in her come from behind victory. I asked Plan to describe the emotion of the moment as the entire town of Seward gathered to watch their hometown hero.
“Of course, everyone in Seward (and Alaska really) has fallen in love with her and her story so to have her win gold on top of even qualifying was just incredible,” Plan said. “I went to the shipping terminal to watch the semifinals and the atmosphere was electric for that round. I had a fishing trip planned for that Monday so I watched the final from the banks of the Kenai River in between dipnetting. I had 6-7 people huddled around me and I think the whole river knew that she won gold! It was truly awesome!”
Seward hosted a parade for Jacoby when she returned from Tokyo with her gold and silver medals around her neck. I watched the parade and was moved by the love and pride the town showed for one of their own. Governor Mike Dunleavy attended and presented Jacoby with a plaque and a proclamation. Jacoby then went out into Resurrection Bay on a Kenai Fjords tour boat to address the crowd.
“Quite an Alaskan thing to do I suppose, but it was a great experience and she handled it humbly and confidently,” Plan said. “We start school here in a week and my guess is that she will want to walk the halls and hang out with her friends like a normal kid. We are incredibly proud of her and her accomplishments while here at Seward High and of course in the Olympics. We are excited to have her back and we are looking forward to what she will accomplish as a swimmer and beyond!”
For her part, Jacoby used the moment to thank her hometown and send a message to young people everywhere.
“It’s been amazing and I’m so thankful for you all,” she said from the deck of the boat. “Obviously, I come from a small town. Wherever you’re from and whatever resources you have, with dedication and time you can make it happen.”
